Patsy Rosetta Ford
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 17, 2021, for Mrs. Patsy Rosetta Ford, age 65, of Beaumont, at Beaumont Cemetery. Mrs. Ford passed from this life on September 12, 2021, at University Medical Center in Jackson. Bro. Danny Merritt will officiate the service with burial following. Pallbearers will be Bubba Breland, Adam Eubanks, McKail Sumrall, Ty Sumrall, Derrick Hartfield and Brandon Parnell. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Alford and Joshua Ryan.impact601.com
Comments / 0