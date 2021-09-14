CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Las Vegas Raiders' upset caps record week for NFL underdogs

By ESPN.com
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas Raiders' upset of the Baltimore Ravens in overtime on Monday Night Football capped a historic week for NFL underdogs. Twelve underdogs covered the spread, the most in Week 1 in the Super Bowl era. Nine underdogs pulled outright upsets in Week 1, the most in any week in the past four seasons and tied for the most in any opening week in the Super Bowl era, according to ESPN Stats and Information.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL
New York Post

Why Dak Prescott’s return was surreal for girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott’s return to regular season action was especially memorable for his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The influencer attended her boyfriend’s Cowboys season opener against the Bucs in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday, and explained the significance of being at Raymond James Stadium. “Grew up in this stadium wearing my [Mike] Alstott...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Cowboys#Dolphins#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Arizona Cardinals
The Spun

Steelers Coach Has Brutally Honest Comment On TJ Watt

Last month, Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler defended T.J. Watt’s decision to hold out of practice amidst his current contract disputes. Apparently, that decision landed Butler in some trouble with the Pittsburgh front office. When asked if Watt will practice in Week 1, Butler elected to “keep his mouth shut.”
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami Dolphins cut former Alabama WR

The Miami Dolphins have cut wide receiver Robert Foster, per a report from Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson. According to Wilson, Foster has been released from the team’s injured reserve after coming to an injury settlement. Back on Aug. 24, he was waived with an injury designation but was transferred to the Dolphins’ IR after he was unclaimed by the other 31 NFL teams on the waiver wire.
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
The Spun

Julian Edelman Has 1-Word Response To Tom Brady’s Last-Second Win

Eventually, Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset as the greatest quarterback to ever play. For now, he’s still ripping out opposing teams’ hearts in crunch time. With a little over a minute left on the clock and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailing by one, Brady led his team down the field to set up Ryan Succop for a game-winning field goal. It was a masterful drive by Brady, as he completed clutch throws to Giovani Bernard, Rob Gronkowski and Chris Godwin down the stretch.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Viral Cheerleaders Video

The two best moments from college football’s Week 2 slate came from a cat’s near-death fall at Hard Rock Stadium and a viral video from Florida State’s cheerleading squad – seriously. That’s what makes college football great, when you think about it. Sure, the games are awesome, but everything that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL Announces Fine For Titans Wide Receiver Julio Jones

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones got hit with a pretty hefty fine from the NFL on Saturday. Jones was called for unnecessary roughness during the Titans’ blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals last weekend. The NFL has fined Jones $10,815 as a result, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. “The...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns are set at quarterback for this upcoming season, but it never hurts to add some depth at the most important position in the sport. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Browns are expected to sign veteran quarterback Nick Mullens to their practice squad after their 53-man roster is set later today.
NFL
New York Post

Tom Brady says he can play until 50 then realizes he has a Gisele Bundchen problem

Tom Brady thinks he can play football until age 50 — but his wife Gisele Bundchen might feel differently. In a new installment of Tampa Bay’s “Tommy & Gronky” series, Brady and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski answer the internet’s most searched questions about them. “Can Tom Brady play until...
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Surprising Cut On Monday

We’re just days away from the start of the 2021 NFL season but teams are still tweaking their rosters a but. For the Las Vegas Raiders, those tweaks have led to a surprise cut on Monday. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders waiving second-year linebacker Tanner Muse. And...
NFL
fastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy