Employers see rise in religious exemptions after COVID-19 vaccine mandates

 6 days ago
There are two different ways employees can be exempt from a vaccine requirement: disability reasons or a religious belief.

ideastream.org

Has Anyone Died After Receiving The COVID-19 Vaccine?

What are your questions about the coronavirus vaccine?. Ideastream Public Media's health team is answering as many questions as possible, with help from local experts in a range of fields. You can send us your questions with our online form, through our social media group, or call us at 216-916-6476. We'll keep the answers coming on our website and on the air.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

11 states banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates & how they affect healthcare workers

Eleven governors have signed bills restricting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in their states, according to an Aug. 20 report from the National Academy for State Health Policy. Arizona: On April 19, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order prohibiting the state from requiring people to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status to enter a business, building or area or to receive a public service. However, healthcare institutions can request COVID-19 vaccination status documentation of patients, residents, employees or visitors.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

If Covid vaccine refusers are turned away at hospitals and doctor offices, is that ethical?

Dr. Jason Valentine, a family medicine physician at the Diagnostic and Medical Clinic Infirmary Health in Mobile, Alabama, informed his patients this month that, effective Oct. 1, he would no longer treat those who hadn’t been vaccinated against Covid-19. Around the same time, a leaked memo indicated that the North Texas Mass Critical Care Guideline Task Force was considering whether to take Covid vaccination status into account in deciding who gets ICU beds when more of them are needed than are available.
MOBILE, AL
WRAL News

Co-founder of anti-vaccine group gets COVID-19, asks protesters to stop

A co-founder of an anti-vaccination mandate group in Hawaii is quitting the organization after getting COVID-19. He's also warning others to avoid large crowds and rallies to prevent the spread. Last October, Chris Wikoff helped co-found the Aloha Freedom Coalition because he felt government shutdowns and mandates were ruining businesses...
PROTESTS
beckershospitalreview.com

Feds force the hand of hospitals rejecting vaccine mandates

The number of U.S. hospitals requiring COVID-19 vaccination for employees continues to grow through individual organization and state mandates. President Joe Biden unveiled new vaccine mandates Sept. 9 as part of his administration's strategy to combat the pandemic, and organizations that have held off on said they anticipate implementing requirements to comply.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Yellowhammer News

Tuberville demands federal government answer for restricting Alabama’s access to effective COVID-19 treatment

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) earlier this month notified state health agencies that efforts to expand monoclonal antibody therapy locations have been placed on hold, leading many to question the decision which they believe will lead to supply shortages of the life-saving COVID-19 treatment. Additionally, HHS...
ALABAMA STATE
texasbreaking.com

Anti-Vaxxers Can Face Serious Repercussions If They Continue To Reject COVID-19 Vaccines: Read Details

Many Americans refuse to get vaccinated, and some interpose reasons linked to their religious beliefs and medical conditions. However, refusal to get vaccinated can have serious repercussions. After the United States, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last month, many business owners and school administrators released vaccine...
PHARMACEUTICALS
ABC 15 News

Unheard Concerns: Thousands blame COVID-19 vaccine for hearing problems

More than 10,000 Americans have reported tinnitus as a possible side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine, and some are now questioning why the FDA and CDC are not taking a deeper look into their claims about hearing problems. Did you experience tinnitus or other hearing issues after getting coronavirus or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
