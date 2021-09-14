CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Tesla, Toyota, Honda Are Against EV Tax Incentive Bill?

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) and Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE: HMC) urged Congress to scrap a bill that would expand tax incentives for union-made electric vehicles built in the U.S., TechCrunch reports. The bill would expand the federal tax incentives from $7,500 to $12,500 for union and domestically manufactured...

MotorBiscuit

GM Is Halting Production at Nearly All North America Assembly Plants

The economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past year and a half has been extensive. One segment of the economy that has been particularly impacted is car manufacturing. Manufacturers have struggled to maintain pre-pandemic production levels due to various factors, including chip shortages, which continue to affect companies like General Motors. In fact, GM recently halted production at nearly all of its North American plants due to these shortages.
PUBLIC HEALTH
michiganradio.org

Auto industry woes grow, and it's about more than microchips now

Things just keep getting worse for the U.S. auto industry. Plant shutdowns because of a severe shortage of computer microchips are now happening for other reasons. "It has moved into all kinds of materials, transportation delays, it has moved into the labor shortage," said Alix Partners Managing Director Dan Hearsch. "Many things that we expected to have been resolved by now — not the least among them COVID itself."
ECONOMY
Person
Elon Musk
CNBC

Toyota unveils new 2022 Tundra pickup truck with new hybrid engine

Toyota unveiled its new 2022 with a bolder look, new technologies and more power. But the additional power will be from a new V-6 twin-turbo hybrid engine instead of a traditional V-8. Using twin-turbo V-6 engines has proven successful in pickup trucks, including Ford's F-150. While the Detroit automakers dominate...
CARS
SlashGear

Honda’s 2024 Prologue EV targets are difficult to believe

Honda is setting aggressive sales goals for its upcoming all-electric Prologue SUV, though limited availability and concerns around EV subsidies could hamper those ambitions. A collaboration with GM, the Honda Prologue will be based on the Ultium battery-electric platform, though isn’t expected to go on sale until 2024. Honda has...
CARS
Benzinga

Honda Sees 70,000 Prologue US EV Sales In 2024: Reuters

Honda Motor Co Ltd's (NYSE: HMC) U.S. unit is targeting initial annual sales of 70,000 for its planned Prologue electric sport utility vehicle launch in 2024, Reuters reports. Honda is co-developing the Prologue and electric Acura-brand SUV with General Motors Co (NYSE: GM). Honda aims to add additional EV models...
ECONOMY
AFP

GM to begin replacing defective batteries in Chevy Bolt EV

General Motors said Monday it has fixed the production flaws that created a fire hazard in the batteries for its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle, and will start replacing them next month. The fixes address a fire hazard that prompted a recall of more than 140,000 Bolts, and a warning to car owners not to park their vehicles in garages or leave them plugged in overnight. The company confirmed 13 fires involving the faulty batteries, a GM spokesman told AFP. The automaker said LG plants have resumed battery production and are adding capacity so "replacement battery modules will begin shipping to dealers as soon as mid-October."
VERMONT STATE
marketresearchtelecast.com

Toyota and Honda approach their electric car offensives so differently

Japan’s automaker Toyota does not seem to see it as its primary task to generate headlines in the race for electrified drives. While German and Chinese manufacturers carried out their electric car initiatives at the IAA Mobility last week, Toyota hid its news in Japan in a “briefing on batteries and carbon neutrality”.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Tesla, Nio stocks fall as Li Auto deliveries warning, Evergrande fears weigh

Shares of China-based electric vehicle makers, and of Tesla Inc. , took a hit ahead of Monday's open, amid a one-two punch of Li Auto Inc.'s warning of a deliveries miss and worries that real estate developer China Evergrande Group could default this week. Shares of Nio Inc. sank 4.0% toward a four-month low, Xpeng Inc. slid 4.4% and Li Auto shed 5.7%. Tesla's stock slumped 2.8%, putting them on track to snap a four-day win streak. Tesla recorded $5.90 billion in revenue from China in the first six months of 2021, or 26.4% of total revenue, after recording $2.30 billion in China revenue, or 19.1% of the total, in the same period in 2020. Earlier, Li Auto cut its third-quarter deliveries guidance to 24,500 from 25,000 to 26,000, as the slower-than-expected recovery in semiconductor supplies hampered results. And worries over a potential Evergrande default sent global equity markets reeling, as the iShares MSCI China ETF dropped 3.3% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 646 points, or 1.9%.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Cofounder Has Another Billion-Dollar Idea

It's fair to say Tesla has revolutionized the electric car industry. The Model 3 is bringing EVs to the masses, the Model S Plaid is setting new standards for electric car performance, and Tesla is constantly improving its battery technology. But while EVs are helping lower global emissions, there are concerns about emissions generated from battery production.
BUSINESS
electrek.co

Cadillac Lyriq sells out in 19 minutes – automakers still underestimate EV demand

Cadillac opened reservations for their upcoming 2023 Lyriq electric vehicle at 1pm today, and, in a completely unsurprising turn for our readers, the car sold out almost immediately. By 1:19pm, Cadillac stated that all 2023 Lyriq “Debut Edition” vehicles had been reserved. Other 2023 model year Lyriq trim levels will...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Major US Chipmaker Will Double Chip Production This Year

Hyundai said well over a month ago that the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage is unlikely to get worse than it is right now. But although the Korean automaker seems more positive than most about the issue, Mercedes said days ago that the shortage is likely to continue into 2023. Although...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Tata Motors to raise commercial vehicle prices by 2% to offset continued rise in commodity costs

Tata Motors Ltd. disclosed Tuesday that it will raise prices of its commercial vehicles by about 2%, starting Oct. 1. The India-based auto maker said the price increases are to help offset a continued rise in commodity costs, such as steel and precious metals. Tata said it has tried to minimize the price increases by absorbing a portion of the increased commodity costs at various levels of manufacturing. Tata's U.S.-listed shares were indicated up a little more than 1% in Tuesday's premarket, after falling 5.8% amid a three-day losing streak through Monday. It has shed 12.0% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.2%.
ECONOMY
clarkcountyblog.com

Hybrid Cars and EV Market is predicted to witness healthy growth By Top key players TOYOTA, BYD, Tesla

The global Hybrid Cars and EV market size was valued at US$ million in 2019, and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, registering a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2028. Global Market Vision added an innovative statistical data of ‘Global Hybrid Cars and EV market Recent Trends, In-depth Analysis, Size and Forecast To 2028′. To discover the different aspects of the business, this report uses exploratory techniques, such as primary and secondary research. It provides a valuable source of data, which helps to take complicated decisions in business. The research analyst provides an elaborated description of different verticals of businesses.
CARS
NewsTimes

The first electric pickup is ready and it is not from Tesla

“After months of building pre-production cars, this morning our first customer vehicle rolled off our production line in Normal [Illinois]! The collective efforts of our team have made this moment possible. I can't wait to put them in the hands of our customers! ”He said. This fact places the startup...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Chipmakers to carmakers: Time to get out of the semiconductor Stone Age

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. When it comes to the electronic circuits that power our everyday lives, the automobile is simultaneously the world’s most expensive consumer good and the one that runs on the cheapest possible semiconductor chips. Moore’s...
TECHNOLOGY

