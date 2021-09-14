CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Three things: #SEAvMIN

By E Pluribus Loonum
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. In a mid-week question and answer leading up to what we are billing as the biggest week of the season for Minnesota United, Ethan Finlay offered a bit of narrative construction. “If you take away the first four games and the start we had,” he suggested, “we’d be like the third best team in the league. So, if you could do that you’d say ‘wow, I think we’re doing great. And we’re right back where we were when we ended last season and picking up kinda where we left off.’ But we did, we started slow and put ourselves a little bit behind the eight ball.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Watch: Hilarious College Football Kickoff Return Going Viral

It a lineman’s dream to return kickoffs. One college football defensive lineman got the opportunity and made the most of it on Saturday night. Missouri State hosted Central Arkansas on Saturday in a match-up of the Bears. Leading 34-30 late in the fourth quarter, Central Arkansas elected to go with a short kickoff to prevent a long return. That allowed a Missouri State lineman to catch the kickoff.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Illinois QB Brandon Peters was nearly decapitated by this crazy targeting hit

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters very nearly had his head ripped off on Friday night during a game against Maryland. During the first quarter of a 20-17 loss, Peters dropped back to pass as Terrapins defensive back Lavonte Gater bore down on the quarterback. But rather than ease up as Peters let the ball fly, Gater left his feet and connected with the quarterback, helmet-to-helmet.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Spun

NFL Punter Reportedly Getting Cut After Terrible Game

One NFL team reportedly isn’t waiting very long to make a change at punter following their Week 2 game. According to a report from The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz, the Atlanta Falcons will be making a change at the punter position. Cameron Nizialek, a 26-year-old punter who played collegiately at Columbia...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Finlay
chatsports.com

Memphis-UTSA Game Slated for 2:30 PM Start on ESPNU

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The University of Memphis football game against UTSA on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised live nationally on ESPNU, the American Athletic Conference announced on Monday. The Memphis Tigers will return to Liberty Bowl...
MEMPHIS, TN
mnufc.com

First Touches | #SEAvMIN

· Minnesota United’s last game was a 2-1 win over the Houston Dynamo at BBVA Stadium in Texas. · The win marked Minnesota’s first-ever MLS win over the Dynamo on the road. Previously, their only win at BBVA Stadium was a 3-2 Open Cup victory in the Round of 16 on June 18, 2019.
MLS
soundersfc.com

SEAvMIN Starting XI: Stefan Frei and Nouhou return to the lineup

Head Coach Brian Schmetzer makes several changes to the starting lineup against Minnesota United (2:00 p.m. PT; JOEtv, KUNS, Prime Video, 1090 KJR AM, El Rey 1360AM), with several key players returning from injury. Here is the Delta Starting XI:. Lineup Notes:. Goalkeeper Stefan Frei makes his first start since...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota United
mnufc.com

Postgame Quotes | #SEAvMIN

On Seattle being a tough place to play and how he assesses the 90 minutes …. “I thought the first 10, 15 we got caught out on a few long balls, the late runner. After that, I thought there was nothing in the game. As [Brian] Schmetzer and Preki have just said, we were probably the better team, certainly, the second half. Obviously, we didn’t work their goalkeeper enough considering the amount of play we’ve had, certainly in the middle of the field in their half.”
SPORTS
mnufc.com

Storylines Presented by BMW | #SEAvMIN

1V1 ME, BRO: Things haven’t changed very much in the Western Conference playoff picture since Minnesota last took the pitch against the Houston Dynamo. SKC slid below Colorado, but for the Loons, the most important thing is the five points separating them in fifth from the LA Galaxy in fourth. Five points also separate MNUFC from 10th place San Jose and in between them are LAFC, Vancouver, RSL and Portland. The good/bad news for Minnesota United is that their next three opponents beginning with Seattle this week are above them in the standings. How is it good to face the Sounders and then SKC and then the Galaxy, you ask? Simply put, beating those teams doesn’t just give the Loons three points, it also takes three points away from a team above them in the standings. Taking three off Houston is nice and all, but while the Black and Blue are doing that, a team in the top four can be beating the pants off someone else. While neither Head Coach Adrian Heath nor the players seemed eager to buy into it, the preseason hype on MNUFC was clearly that they would contend for a top one or two seed in the West. A calamitous first four games put the postseason in doubt but now that they’ve climbed back up into playoff position, the challenge is back to fighting their way into a first round home game. Like they say, to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best.
MLS
chatsports.com

Three things to watch in the Braves’ upcoming series against the Nationals

The Atlanta Braves will begin a nine-game homestand Tuesday when they open up a three-game series with the Washington Nationals. The Braves just completed a 2-5 road trip and are entering a crucial stretch as they try to hold onto the division lead. Atlanta is 72-64 on the season and leads the NL East by 1.5 games over the Philadelphia Phillies.
MLB
roarlionsroar.com

Three Things Penn State Needs to Prove Against Ball State

Now that the dust has settled on Penn State's upset in Madison, the Lions have shifted their focus to 2020 MAC champions Ball State. While the Cardinals aren't world-beaters, they are far from pushovers. If James Franklin's team wants to go 1-0 again this week, they'll have to prove that some of the trends things we saw against the Badgers were signs of what's to come and not just flashes in the pan.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

UCF vs. Bethune-Cookman: Three things to watch

DEMUXER_ERROR_NO_SUPPORTED_STREAMS: FFmpegDemuxer: no supported streams. Fresh off of accepting an invite to the Big 12 Conference on Friday, UCF returns to the field to take on Bethune-Cookman in a week two matchup in Orlando. “We’re playing a Bethune-Cookman team that played UTEP close on the road,” UCF head coach Gus...
COLLEGE SPORTS
mnufc.com

Recap | #SEAvMIN

With the Seattle Sounder winless in four at home and Minnesota United hungry to move up towards the top four in the Western Conference, something would have to give between the two sides on Saturday afternoon at Lumen Field. The home side were missing Golden Boot leader Raul Ruidiaz and welcomed back several players from the injury list, while MNUFC would have to once again do without playmaker Emanuel Reynoso and leading goalscorer Robin Lod. Thanks once again to a long-distance strike from João Paulo in the 22nd minute, Seattle would emerge the victors in a 1-0 game and climb back up to the top spot out West while the Loons would have to wait for tomorrow’s game between LAFC and Real Salt Lake to see if they can hold onto sixth.
MLS
Bolts From The Blue

Three things to watch for against the Washington Football Team

For the Chargers’ first game of the 2021 season, the intriguing storylines are everywhere. Both teams have young talent on either side of the ball. Those players also played against and/or with each other during their college years. Those types of connections always make a game more fun as it brings in the chance for bragging rights other things worth fighting a little harder for.
NFL
KTNV

Three things to watch ahead of Ravens vs Raiders in Week 1

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There is no better place to kick off the first Monday Night Football game of the 2021 NFL season than in Las Vegas. The Raiders will begin their second season in Las Vegas, and it is sure to be a full house. Fans will be curious to know what kind of team general manager Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden have been piecing together this offseason.
NFL
underdogdynasty.com

Three Things We Learned From Conference USA — Week 2

The second week of play in Conference USA saw the league go 7-7 with only three of those contests decided by one score or less. The toughest losses of the weekend were undoubtedly FIU’s overtime defeat at the hands of Texas State, Houston’s thrashing of Rice and Western Kentucky falling to Army in West Point. While week one provided optimism for C-USA fans, week two may have provided some clear-cut storylines to keep an eye on going forward.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FMX 94.5

There Are Only Three Things Texas Tech Wants on Saturday Night

It's hard to write a serious game preview article when Texas Tech is lining up against an FCS school on Saturday. If the game is close, then everything's gone wrong and you'll probably be going 4-8 again, like when Central Arkansas stayed close back in 2014. I don't see that happening. In fact, I'd bet it'll be closer to the last time you played Stephen F. Austin and Patrick Mahomes and company put up 56 while holding SFA to 17.
COLLEGE SPORTS
insidenu.com

Three things to know about Indiana State

After coming off of a difficult 38-21 loss to Michigan State, the Wildcats will see a slightly easier opponent this Saturday in the Indiana State Sycamores. While Northwestern has struggled in the past against FCS opponents, namely their 2017 9-7 heartbreaking loss to Illinois State, the Sycamores shouldn’t pose too much of a threat. However, much is unknown about this Indiana State team given their recent history. Here are three things to know ahead of the Wildcats’ duel with the Sycamores on Saturday:
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy