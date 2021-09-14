Special Weather Statement issued for Kingman by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-14 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kingman A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN KINGMAN COUNTY At 630 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 12 miles north of Harper, moving east at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Norwich, Murdock, Cleveland and Rago. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.alerts.weather.gov
