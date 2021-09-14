CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingman County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Kingman by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kingman A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN KINGMAN COUNTY At 630 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 12 miles north of Harper, moving east at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Norwich, Murdock, Cleveland and Rago. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden administration seeks to lift U.S. refugee cap to 125,000

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration wants to nearly double the number of refugees admitted to the United States to 125,000 in the upcoming fiscal year starting on Oct. 1 in keeping with a campaign promise, according to a statement from the State Department. The State Department...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Murdock, KS
County
Kingman County, KS
City
Kingman, KS
City
Rago, KS
CNN

Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiancé, has been missing for a week. Here's why it's been so hard to find him

(CNN) — Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito, has been missing for almost a week. His disappearance comes after he and Petito embarked on a cross-country trip in June, only for him to return alone in September. The search for Petito has made national headlines with daily developments, and Laundrie's disappearance has only added to the confusion.
NORTH PORT, FL
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement

Comments / 0

Community Policy