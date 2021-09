Starling Marte is an afterthought when it comes to the league leaders. He was solid during his time in Miami, but did not hit well enough to be on the various leaderboards. Despite his strong play for the Oakland A’s, Marte does not have enough plate appearances to qualify for any of the batting categories. While he could run his way to the AL stolen base title, he is far behind Whit Merrifield for the crown.

