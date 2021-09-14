CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland Tribune

Olivia Quinn Casey

By Justin Much
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 9 days ago

A Woodburn couple, Jerry and Diane Henderson, became the proud grandparents

Kevin and Autumn Casey of Beaverton recently announced the birth of their daughter.

Olivia Quinn Casey was born at 12:58 P.M. on Aug. 26 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center in Tualatin, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Olivia joins her sister Malakai Casey, 17, and Parker Casey, 1.

Olivia's maternal grandparents are Jerry and Diane Henderson of Woodburn. Jessie Casey of West Linn is her paternal grandfather.

