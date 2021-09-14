CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dolphins' John Jenkins: Slated for increased role

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Jenkins is expected to have an increased role in the coming weeks after Raekwon Davis (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports. Jenkins filled in for Davis for most of Sunday's season opener, and he was on the field for 60 percent of the team's defensive snaps. He racked up four solo tackles in the win over the Patriots and will attempt to build on his production since Davis will miss at least three weeks.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Reacts To Tua Not Being A Captain

Just over 24 hours ago, the Miami Dolphins announced their team captains for the 2021 season. While it was a great way to celebrate the leadership of a few players, fans noticed one specific absence. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was not voted as a captain by his fellow players. Social...
NFL
News Herald

Horton, McCall enjoying role reversal for Mosley Dolphins

Mosley will look to continue its hot start to the 2021 season – featuring back to back 42-0 wins over Rutherford and Bay High – on Friday with another dominant victory over another Bay County foe in Arnold at Gavlak Stadium. If the Dolphins do as expected and notch another...
BAY COUNTY, FL
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Will Fuller: Uncertain role for Week 2

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores admitted Wednesday that he isn't sure what Fuller's role will look like for Sunday's game against the Bills, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports. Fuller missed nearly all of training camp with a foot injury, but he returned to practice in late August before...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Patriots#Nfl Network#American Football
chatsports.com

With Raekwon Davis sidelined, Dolphins lean on John Jenkins for veteran leadership

MIAMI GARDENS — It was a simple question, one that the reporter who was asking Miami Dolphins defensive lineman John Jenkins about his elevated role and enhanced importance, that had no ill intent. “How are you after the extensive playing time that you got?” the reporter asked. “I’m sure you...
NFL
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Inefficient in blowout loss

Wilson secured four of six targets for 20 yards during Sunday's 35-0 loss to the Bills. Wilson's statline deserves some context, as Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) was forced out early in the first quarter Sunday and Jacoby Brissett proved unable to helm Miami's offense in relief. Nonetheless, through the first two weeks of the season Wilson has been lackluster for the Dolphins, with four catches for 20 yards on eight targets in total. The wideout handled 55 percent of offensive snaps, but unless Wilson can start proving more efficient he could begin seceding more opportunities to electric rookie Jaylen Waddle (64 percent of snaps).
NFL
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Malcolm Brown: Another five-carry day

Brown handled five carries for 21 yards during Sunday's 35-0 loss to the Bills. Brown split backfield work fairly evenly with Myles Gaskin (five carries) and Salvon Ahmed (six carries) during Sunday's blowout loss, though the gamescript was admittedly unusual. It remains to be seen whether Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) or Jacoby Brissett will start Week 3 against the Raiders, but no matter the case, Brown's rotational role will make it difficult to start him in almost any fantasy format.
NFL
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Jason Sanders: No opportunities Week 2

Sanders did not attempt a field goal or extra point during Sunday's 35-0 loss to the Bills. Sanders was victim to an unusual gamescript during Sunday's divisional loss, with Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) having been forced out early in the first quarter, and Jacoby Brissett then unable to get the offense moving in relief action. He converted his lone field-goal attempt (48 yards) against the Patriots in Week 1, along with both extra-point tries.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Dolphin Nation

Brian Flores makes clear statement on Austin Jackson’s role with Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores gave an honest answer on Monday regarding Austin Jackson’s role with the team. “As for left tackle, Liam Eichenberg played the entire game because Jackson had just come off the COVID-19 list and didn’t practice all week,” the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson wrote. “But Flores made clear that ‘Austin is our left tackle.’
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Shares Honest Admission On Facing The Cowboys

The NFL’s preseason is in the books and the regular season is right around the corner. For Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it’s time to get ready for the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. The reigning Super Bowl champions will take on America’s Team in the first game of the year on Thursday, Sept. 9.
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFL
AOL Corp

Patriots Reportedly Signing Former Cowboys Quarterback

As of now, Mac Jones is the only healthy quarterback on the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster. Since they’re lacking depth at the position, the front office is on the hunt for reinforcements. Earlier today, NFL insider Albert Breer reported that New England wants to re-sign Brian Hoyer before its...
NFL
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFL
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy