Dolphins' John Jenkins: Slated for increased role
Jenkins is expected to have an increased role in the coming weeks after Raekwon Davis (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports. Jenkins filled in for Davis for most of Sunday's season opener, and he was on the field for 60 percent of the team's defensive snaps. He racked up four solo tackles in the win over the Patriots and will attempt to build on his production since Davis will miss at least three weeks.www.cbssports.com
