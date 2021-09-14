Dolphins' John Jenkins: Slated for increased role

Wilson secured four of six targets for 20 yards during Sunday's 35-0 loss to the Bills. Wilson's statline deserves some context, as Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) was forced out early in the first quarter Sunday and Jacoby Brissett proved unable to helm Miami's offense in relief. Nonetheless, through the first two weeks of the season Wilson has been lackluster for the Dolphins, with four catches for 20 yards on eight targets in total. The wideout handled 55 percent of offensive snaps, but unless Wilson can start proving more efficient he could begin seceding more opportunities to electric rookie Jaylen Waddle (64 percent of snaps).

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO