Kyle Schwarber out of Boston Red Sox lineup vs. Mariners on Tuesday; Bobby Dalbec returns, Kevin Plawecki catching

Red Sox utility man Kiké Hernandez will return to the Red Sox lineup and will play center field in Tuesday's game against the Rays. (Alex Speier on Twitter) Hernandez will return in the midst of a pivotal series against the Rays, which is good news for the Red Sox. Before being forced out of the lineup with COVID-19, Hernandez was slashing .327/.457/.527, and fantasy managers will hope that Hernandez will continue his hot hitting throughout the remainder of the fantasy playoffs.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO