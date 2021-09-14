Kyle Schwarber out of Boston Red Sox lineup vs. Mariners on Tuesday; Bobby Dalbec returns, Kevin Plawecki catching
SEATTLE -- Kyle Schwarber is out of the Red Sox’ lineup and Bobby Dalbec is back in it as Boston looks to snap a two-game losing streak. Tuesday night against the Mariners. With lefty Tyler Anderson on the mound for the Mariners, Sox manager Alex Cora had to choose between Schwarber and Alex Verdugo for left field. Tomorrow, with lefty Marco Gonzales pitching, Verdugo will likely get the day off, Cora said.www.masslive.com
