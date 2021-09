Internet Speeds of at least ten times faster than before are now available at all Mid-MS Regional Library System (MMRLS) locations. Residents in Attala, Holmes, Leake, Montgomery, and Winston counties can now take advantage of this new super-fast internet today by using one of the many public access computers or connecting to the free wireless internet at each branch. This increase in internet speed provides library guests with better resources for their educational, job, and leisure needs.

ATTALA COUNTY, MS ・ 12 HOURS AGO