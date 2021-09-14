Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Las Animas by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-14 17:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 530 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Trinchera, or 21 miles northwest of Des Moines, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Trinidad, Starkville, Hoehne and Trinchera. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
