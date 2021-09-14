CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California Democrats voted along broader political lines to save Newsom, CNN exit poll shows

By Ariel Edwards-Levy, CNN
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — California's recall election played out along established partisan lines, according to a California exit poll conducted for CNN and other news networks by Edison Research, with voters' views on Gov. Gavin Newsom closely tied to their broader political views. In a state as blue as California, that was enough for Newsom to survive a Republican-backed recall effort and remain in office, CNN projected Tuesday.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

The words Trump couldn't bring himself to say

(CNN) — On November 7, 1962, Richard Nixon met with reporters to concede that he had lost his bid for governor of California -- and to grumble about the way the press covered his campaign. It was two years since he had lost his race for president against John F. Kennedy, and few thought Nixon would ever run for office again.
POTUS
CNN

Samuel Adams' new beer is so strong it's illegal in 15 states

New York, NY (CNN) — Samuel Adams is launching a new, limited edition beer, and it packs such a potent punch it's illegal in 15 states. The brewer releases a new version of its Utopias brand every two years, and the twelfth edition will be on shelves starting Oct. 11. But don't bother looking for it in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont or West Virginia. Utopias are illegal in those states because they contain 28% alcohol by volume, more than five times the potency of typical US brews.
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gavin Newsom
The Atlantic

Why Biden Bet It All on Mandates

When President Joe Biden rolled out his plan requiring vaccinations on a mass scale, he sounded a bit like a gambler at a point of desperation. Biden’s presidency, and much of his legacy, hinges on defeating the prolonged pandemic. During a dismal summer of rising infections and deaths due to vaccine holdouts and the Delta variant, the pandemic seemed to have defeated him. Under the new rules, Biden hopes to pressure about 80 million more Americans to get their shots. It’s a political risk that opens him up to Republican attacks that he’s intruding on peoples’ freedoms, ahead of midterm elections that could easily strip the Democrats of their congressional majority. Biden gets this. He’s all in, win or lose.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Homelessness#Economy#Race#Edison Research#Republicans#Democratic#Californians#The Democratic Party#The Republican Party#Covid
Vallejo Times-Herald

Gavin Newsom abolishes single-family zoning in California

In one of his first actions after surviving an election seeking to oust him from office, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday essentially abolished single-family zoning in California — and green-lighted a series of bills intended to bolster the state’s housing production. By signing Senate Bill 9 into law, Newsom opened...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Gavin Newsom says his emphatic California recall win shows Democrats should ‘stiffen their spines’ on Covid action

A day after winning California’s recall election, governor Gavin Newsom said Democrats need to strengthen their efforts to tamp down the spread of Covid-19. “We need to stiffen our spines and lean into keeping people safe and healthy. That we shouldn’t be timid in trying to protect people’s lives and mitigate the spread and transmission of this disease. That it’s the right thing to do, but it’s also a motivating factor in this election,” Mr Newsom told CBS News when asked for his takeaways on his win.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Homeless
SFGate

QAnon believers have now convinced themselves Gavin Newsom's landslide recall win is actually good

QAnon believers set up a dynamic in which no Newsom victory would ever be accepted: In the weeks leading up the election, Telegram channels and forums popular on the far right pushed the belief that only a Larry Elder win was legitimate. All other options were deemed "rigged" or "fraud," as QAnon adherents almost unilaterally think that California has a Republican majority. In reality, there are 10 million registered Democrats in the state and 5.3 million Republicans. Biden received 63.48% of the vote in California in the 2020 election.
ELECTIONS
CNN

CNN

655K+
Followers
99K+
Post
538M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy