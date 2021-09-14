Desert Healthcare District hosting COVID vaccine Q&A for students and parents

Bronson Healthcare has announced it will be implementing a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for its employees. Contracted personnel, students, volunteers, vendors and others who conduct business at Bronson will be required to be vaccinated against COVID by December 1. Bronson says with COVID continuing to be a problem throughout Michigan and southwest Michigan, it’s requiring the vaccines to keep staff safe. In a press release, Bronson says “vaccination provides the best protection against COVID-19 and is the first line of defense in preventing the spread of this devastating virus in the community and in our workplace.” It goes on to note the percentage of Bronson employees who are fully vaccinated is currently more than 76%, but the healthcare system says that’s still not high enough. It says “we must unite around vaccination to ensure we are each doing all we can to keep ourselves and the people around us healthy and safe, and to fulfill our mission to advance the health of our communities.”

BRONSON, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO