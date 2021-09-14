CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Desert Healthcare District hosting COVID vaccine Q&A for students and parents

By Jesus Reyes
 6 days ago
The Desert Healthcare District & Foundation is hosting a special COVID vaccine Q & A session for local students and parents.

The Q & A will take place Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

To register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/covid-19-response-webinar-for-parents-of-riverside-county-school-children-tickets-170060263827

