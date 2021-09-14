YU Jumps Eight Spots to 68th Place in US News and World Report's 2022 National Rankings

BOSTON (CBS) – U.S. News and World Report’s annual list of the best colleges for 2022 is out and there are several from Massachusetts. Princeton University was ranked as the best national university. Harvard, MIT and Columbia tied for second and Yale rounded out the top five. This year’s ranking was an improvement for MIT, which was tied for fourth last year. Tufts came in at 28, Boston College was 36th, Boston University was tied with Brandeis for 42nd and Northeastern was 49th. You can see the entire list here. The ranking uses 17 metrics to determine the best colleges and universities. Given the most weight is the ability of the school to retain and graduate students. Also factored are class size, undergraduate academic reputation and how much colleges invest in instruction. Massachusetts dominated the liberal arts colleges rankings. Williams College was number one, followed by Amherst College. Wellesley College dropped one spot to number 5 on this year’s list.

