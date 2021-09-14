CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Lego Masters’ season 2 finale recap: Who won battle of the brothers? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

By Denton Davidson and Marcus James Dixon
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49JN6r_0bwBt65p00

The second season of “ Lego Masters ” came down to three teams of brothers duking it out for the $100,000 grand prize: Mark & Steven , Caleb & Jacob and Zack & Wayne . Heading into the Season 2 finale, Zack & Wayne were at a slight disadvantage as they’d only won a single challenge throughout the competition, compared to two wins apiece for the other sets of bros. For their final challenge, host Will Arnett and Brickmaster judges Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard tasked the duos with creating a master build that appeared differently in the dark and in the light. So who won this epic battle of the brothers?

SEE Everything to know about ‘Lego Masters’ Season 2

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Lego Masters” recap of Season 2, Episode 12, titled “Master Build – Day & Night,” to find out what happened Tuesday, September 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite aspiring builders on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to join the winners list.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Lego Masters” live blog for the most recent updates .

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Lego Masters!” In the 11th episode , friends Natalie & Michelle were eliminated when their childlike cardboard castle failed to impress the judges. Zack & Wayne’s Asian-inspired castle earned them a spot in the final three because it stretched out the longest horizontally. Caleb & Jacob soon joined them as the official winners of the challenge, as their collapsible drawbridge castle had the best aesthetics. Mark & Steven completed the final three thanks to their gem mine castle, complete with an angry dragon. Which of these three teams will wind up as the winners of “Lego Masters” Season 2? Let’s find out!

8:06 p.m. — The final three teams find out the last challenge of Season 2 will be to design, construct and blow the judges away with their own master build. They have 24 hours to create whatever they want! It just needs to be the greatest thing any of these sets of brothers have ever built. There is just one catch. They need to have a day look and a night look. It should look spectacular in the light, but wow the Brickmasters with a surprise when the lights go out. It should also be their biggest and best build yet. The 24 hour master build begins now!

8:15 p.m. — Caleb & Jacob feel they have been improving all season and are peaking just in time. Their confidence has increased with each challenge and Caleb is excited to use the prize money to start a new life with his fiancé. Zack & Wayne say their parents came to the United States to provide their family with a better opportunity. If these two win “Lego Masters” it will be the most exciting thing to happen in their family. With proper focus, Zack & Wayne think their technical skills are unrivaled. For this challenge they will have to focus on their storytelling. Mark & Steven have loved Legos since they were little kids and have never stopped playing with them. To win this competition would be the fulfillment of a lifetime. They will bring some of their best childhood memories to life in this final build.

8:22 p.m. — Three hours have passed and Zack & Wayne are the first duo to show concern. Their dragon is taking too much time to build and they consider making it smaller. The Brickmasters seem slightly concerned because Zack & Wayne have built a dragon before, but the brothers are adamant that this will be completely different. Caleb & Jacob have an instantly recognizable hourglass figure that their story will take place in. The only hiccup is that because they’ve already constructed the major structure, they are locked in on the scale of all the other elements of this build. Will announces that the winning structure will be displayed at Legoland Resort in Florida. Over at Mark & Steven’s station, they begin to feel the pressure because they’re using some new techniques they’re not familiar with, including how to create the appearance of water in their structure.

8:33 p.m. — Amy says the teams have to think very carefully about how they will show off a day and a night look. How will they use the lights and how will they incorporate them into their build? The title is up for grabs! To get the teams even more excited, Will allows each of them to talk to their families. It’s an emotional Zoom call for all, but Caleb completely breaks down when he sees his fiancé, Audrey. With added inspiration and full hearts, the teams get back to building their final masterpieces.

8:46 p.m. — There is just one hour left of this 24 hour challenge. The teams scramble to piece together any accessories that can accentuate their builds. Mark & Steven flirt with disaster when Steven trips over the cords for their lighting element. A cord rips off the power strip, but thankfully a total crisis was averted. The structure remains intact. Time finally expires and every team has placed their last brick. It’s time for the final judgment!

8:48 p.m. — Zack & Wayne are up first with “Pagoda of Our Lives.” It’s physically the largest structure of the three. There are four scenes with ninjas, a sushi restaurant, archery and family life. The top is fashioned in the style of a dragon’s gate and symbolizes the peak of this journey. There are two dragons, a black one and a white one, to reflect balance. For a night look, the inside lights up symbolizing how things look at night when you take time to sit back and look at things in a different light.

8:50 p.m. — Mark & Steven are next with their “Warden of the Woods.” It’s a 1,000 year old, 375 foot creature roams each forest, guarding it. Mark & Steven are in his hands after stumbling upon the warden. The night look includes a light in his staff and glowing yellow eyes. It also gives the appearance of flowing water under his feet.

8:51 p.m. — Caleb & Jacob are up last with their “Lands of Time.” It’s two distinct worlds, the world of day and the world of night, hanging in the balance of an hourglass. The day world shows everyday life and the night world shows bats and some brave explorers. At night the bats wake up and the day world lights up in the darkness.

8:59 p.m. — The Brickmasters have a lot to think about. They take some time to deliberate and come back with a decision. The team finishing in third place is Caleb & Jacob. The Brickmasters love that they see a world of possibilities with every challenge they face. The winners of the Lego Masters title, the Lego trophy and a $100,000 prize are Mark & Steven. The brothers burst into tears and are obviously thrilled. It’s difficult to see Zack & Wayne come so close and finish in second place, but they say they wouldn’t have traded this experience for the world. Mark & Steven say winning “Lego Masters” is an incredible validation and a crowning achievement. Congrats to Mark & Steven!

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

‘Big Brother 23’ episode 29 recap: Which Cookout member won Head of Household? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Following last week’s double eliminations of Claire Rehfuss and Alyssa Lopez, only the six Cookout members remained in the “Big Brother” house: Azah Awasum, Derek Frazier, Hannah Chaddha, Kyland Young, Tiffany Mitchell and Xavier Prather. For the first time all summer, the dominant alliance would now be forced to come after each other. Time to get out the popcorn! So who won the Final 6 Head of Household competition, and which two contestants did they nominate for eviction? SEE‘Big Brother’ winners list: All 22 seasons, plus spin-offs Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 23, Episode 29 to find out...
TV SHOWS
talentrecap.com

Lack of Gender Inclusivity Becomes Obvious As ‘Lego Masters’ Eliminates Final All-Woman Team

For the second season in a row, the LEGO Masters Top 3 does not have any all-women teams. The teams were challenged to build castles in this week’s episode. Michelle and Natalie, the last remaining all-women team were sent home. Even though this is a competition based on talent and skill, it feels like the show could be pushing more gender inclusivity.
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 18 recap: Which five acts advanced to the finals? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“America’s Got Talent” moved one step closer to the season 16 final on Tuesday with the second of two semifinal performance shows and on Wednesday with the results of that show based on audience votes. In this semi-finals round, 11 acts per night perform in front of judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara. Of the 11 acts on the September 7 live show, only five of them will advance to the “AGT” finals. These 11 acts include three  singled out for the Golden Buzzer: Heidi’s choice, quick-change artist Lea Kyle; Howie’s favorite, the Northwell Nurse Choir; and the panel...
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
GoldDerby

‘Big Brother 23’ episode 28 recap: Who went home during September 9 double eviction? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into Thursday’s live episode of “Big Brother,” the Top 8 were about to become the Top 6, all thanks to the double eviction. For the first time this summer, two houseguests were eliminated in the span of one hour. That meant there were two competitions (Head of Household and Power of Veto), two evictions and two exit interviews with Julie Chen Moonves. Gold Derby’s odds predicted it would be a bad night for non-Cookout members Claire Rehfuss and Alyssa Lopez, but did any of the comps throw a wrench into the main alliance’s plans? SEE‘Big Brother’ winners list: All 22...
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

‘Hell’s Kitchen’ season 20 episodes 13 and 14 recap: Who was eliminated in 2-hour episode? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into Monday’s two-hour episode of “Hell’s Kitchen” Season 20, only the Top 5 black jacket-wearers remained on the show: Brynn Gibson, Steve Glenn, Trenton Garvey, Megan Gill and Kiya Willhelm. This week the players had to impress Gordon Ramsay‘s Instagram followers by creating visually appetizing plates. Later, they struggled to prove their worth during a dinner service full of sabotage. A lot is at stake this year for the ultimate “HK20” winner, as they’ll claim a head chef position at Chef Ramsay’s steakhouse at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas. SEE‘Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns’ cast: Meet the 18 chefs for Season...
TV SERIES
GoldDerby

Mark and Steven Erickson on winning ‘Lego Masters’ Season 2 and upgrading ‘Castle Bros’ title [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Season 2 of “Lego Masters” concluded on Tuesday, September 14 with brothers Mark & Steven Erickson walking away with the $100,000 grand prize and title of “Lego Masters.” The duo was able to out-build 11 other teams on their path to victory including fellow brotherly finalists Zack & Wayne Macasaet and Jacob & Caleb Schilling. The Fox reality TV competition is hosted by Will Arnett and judged by Brickmasters Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard. Watch our exclusive video interview with Mark & Steven above. “It was like a powder keg with the wire that’s got the spark going and then the explosion...
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Exclusive Interview – LEGO Masters Season 2 – Michelle and Natalie

Tai Freligh interviews this week’s eliminated LEGO Masters contestants…. Hosted by actor and producer Will Arnett, season two of LEGO Masters airs every Tuesday (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX, bringing imagination, design and creativity to life when teams of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Once again, teams of two will compete against each other in even more ambitious brick-building challenges – including an earthquake tower challenge, a demolition derby, a LEGO fashion show and more – to be crowned the country’s most talented amateur LEGO builders. Each week, Flickering Myth’s Tai Freligh will be chatting with the eliminated contestants. This week Tai talks with Michelle and Natalie about their time on the show, lessons learned and more about the build that ended their time on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Arnett
goldderby.com

‘Lego Masters’ winners list: All seasons

“Time’s up! Bricks down!” Every year, the season finale of “Lego Masters” is must-see TV. It’s the last chance for the remaining teams to show off their wild creations, wacky builds and eye-popping masterpieces in front of host Will Arnett and Brickmaster judges Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard. The winning duo takes home a Lego trophy and a $100,000 grand prize — not too shabby. If you need a refresher on who won each season, scroll through our photo gallery below for the complete “Lego Masters” winners list, including the runners-up. Fox’s Emmy-nominated reality TV show premiered in 2020 and is based on the British series of the same name, which began in 2017.
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: Who won Final 4 Head of Household competition on #BB23?

We know you just can’t wait till Friday night to find out who won the do-or-die Week 11 Head of Household competition on “Big Brother.” We’ve been keeping a close watch on the live feeds since the end of the taped episode on September 16. Keep reading if you want “Big Brother 23” spoilers on who will rule the house in the penultimate week of the competition. The winner of this week’s Head of Household title is guaranteed a spot in the final three. We can already report on the jaw-dropping results of this battle to be HOH as this challenge...
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

‘Big Brother 23’ episode 27 recap: Did the Veto save Alyssa or Xavier on September 8? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

This week on “Big Brother,” the Cookout’s agreed-upon plan was for Claire Rehfuss to be the target. However, Claire’s BFF Tiffany Mitchell essentially steamrolled that idea when she won the endurance Head of Household competition and targeted Alyssa Lopez instead, putting her up alongside her plus-one, Xavier Prather. Xavier hinted that if he won this week’s Power of Veto comp, he’d use it to remove Alyssa from the block and force Tiffany to nominate Claire instead. So how did the Veto drama play out on Wednesday night? SEE‘Big Brother’ winners list: All 22 seasons, plus spin-offs Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother”...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Masters#Battle Of The Brothers#Legos#Caleb Jacob#Asian#Time
GoldDerby

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ will finally return for a third season

Expect the unexpected… return of “Celebrity Big Brother.” After being AWOL the past two cycles, “Celebrity Big Brother” will be back for a third installment in winter 2022, CBS announced Thursday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. Julie Chen Moonves will return to host and additional details, including the cast and premiere date, will be announced at a later time. Thom Sherman, CBS’ senior EVP of programming, said during the panel Thursday that “Celebrity Big Brother” will once again serve as counterprogramming to the Winter Olympics, so that means the season will premiere in February as the Beijing Games...
TV SHOWS
lrmonline.com

LEGO Masters Season 2 Runner Up Team Zack And Wayne On Coming So Close To The Title [Exclusive Interview]

LEGO MASTERS: L-R: Contestants Zack and Wayne in the “Master Build – Day & Night”. An interesting fact about the three finalists for season two of LEGO Masters is that all three teams were siblings. These are teams of brothers that have built Legos for years. No doubt that they have bonds that can arguably elevate them over any other team. This week we saw them go toe to toe for the title of Lego Masters.
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

‘MasterChef’ Season 11 finale recap: Was the winner Autumn Moretti, Suu Khin or Kelsey Murphy? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

At the beginning of Wednesday’s two-hour “MasterChef” finale, the Top 3 chef-testants (Autumn Moretti, Suu Khin and Kelsey Murphy) received uplifting phone calls from their loved ones. Later, the women cooked their final dishes in front of special “Legends” Curtis Stone and Michael Cimarusti. By the end of the evening, one home cook ended up being crowned the 11th winner by host Gordon Ramsay and judges Joe Bastianich and Aaron Sanchez. So how did it all go down on Wednesday night? SEEEverything to know about ‘MasterChef’ Season 11, titled ‘Legends’ Below, read our minute-by-minute “MasterChef” recap of the Season 11 finale to...
TV SHOWS
GeekTyrant

Exclusive: Caleb & Jacob Practice Flipping Half Their Build in Clip for the LEGO MASTERS Finale

Tonight is the season finale for LEGO Masters’ second season. The final teams are the 3 teams of brothers and that means that there’s a lot of pride on the line. The winning team will not only get the title of LEGO Masters, but also a LEGO trophy and $100,000. We don’t know all the details for the finale challenge, but we do know that the builders can build anything they want as long as it looks different in the light and in the dark. FOX was kind enough to provide us with an exclusive clip from the final that shows Caleb & Jacob deciding to test out their build a little which involves flipping part of it over. This is going to be a tense finale. Who do you think will walk away the winner of season 2 of LEGO Masters.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Archery
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
GeekTyrant

Talking LEGO with Natalie & Michelle From LEGO MASTERS

In the semi-finals round of LEGO Masters season 2, Natalie & Michelle were the eliminated team. The team always had crazy fun ideas and excellent chemistry with host Will Arnett. After their elimination, I was able to ask them a few questions and I learned that as of yet FOX has not reached out to them about being co-hosts, there was a lot of stress on the set that wasn’t related to the show, and more.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Who won the Power of Veto at final six?

Today in the Big Brother 23 house we had the latest Power of Veto Competition! Who emerged as the winner? That’s something we’ll of course break down within this piece. Of course, the first order of business here is giving you a quick refresher on everything you need to know. Kyland won the most-recent Head of Household Competition and last night, he chose to nominate Tiffany and Hannah for eviction. While we think Tiffany probably deserves to win the game the most out of anyone strategically, we understand his thinking. Tiffany and Hannah are a final two, and it makes sense to split them up if possible. (Also, there’s no need to anger both Tiffany and Xavier, the other big threat, at the same time.)
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

‘The Voice’ season 21 episode 1 recap: New coach Ariana Grande kicks off blind auditions [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

A new era of “The Voice” began on Monday night with superstar Ariana Grande joining the Season 21 coaching panel of Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. (Ariana has replaced Nick Jonas, who is taking a hiatus after coaching Seasons 18 and 20.) The blind auditions kicked off with several worthy artists, but did any of them stand out as potential winners? In terms of championship wins, Blake leads with eight, followed by Kelly with three and John with one. So how did the two-hour season premiere play out on September 20? SEEEverything to know about ‘The Voice’ Season 21 Below,...
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
628
Followers
697
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy