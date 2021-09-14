Notebook: KU football O-lineman Colin Grunhard ‘doubtful’ this week
The Kansas football team could be without starting offensive lineman Colin Grunhard again this week, when the Jayhawks open Big 12 play. Head coach Lance Leipold said Monday that Grunhard, who was unavailable to play in the Jayhawks’ loss at Coastal Carolina on Friday due to a lingering injury, was considered “doubtful” for KU’s upcoming Saturday game versus Baylor at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (2:30 p.m., ESPN+).www2.ljworld.com
