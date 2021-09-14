CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenny Chesney To Executive Produce SEC Football Special, “More Than a Voice”

By Marcus K. Dowling
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike many Knoxville natives, Kenny Chesney is a huge fan of the University of Tennessee’s Volunteers. Soon he’ll be continuing to expand his love of his collegiate gridiron favorites to the realm of the screen. “More Than a Voice” — a 90-minute film that Chesney is executive producing — will spotlight, among many Southeast Conference football announcers, iconic University of Tennessee football play-by-play man John Ward, and debut at 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network on Sunday, September 26.

AL.com

Kenny Chesney putting spotlight on Eli Gold, Rod Bramblett, other SEC voices

When SEC football announcers speak, the emotions of tens of thousands of listeners hang on every word. Kenny Chesney has some experience with the same thing, even if he has rarely left people quite as heartbroken as Eli Gold does when describing some horrible reversal of fortune for the Crimson Tide or as elated as the late Rod Bramblett did when proclaiming a Tiger triumph to the Auburn faithful.
FOOTBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kenny Chesney teams with ESPN Films for documentary on legendary SEC voices

Kenny Chesney is back working with ESPN Films on a documentary. And this time, he’s focusing on the biggest voices in SEC history. On Tuesday, ESPN announced that the 11th season of “SEC Storied” will begin with a 90-minute film titled “More Than a Voice,” which will showcase some of the legendary football play-by-play voices in conference history. Chesney served as the executive producer for the film, which will air on Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network.
FOOTBALL
country1037fm.com

Kenny Chesney And ESPN Pay Tribute To Voices Of The SEC

“There’s a difference between an announcer and a voice. An announcer calls the game. A voice makes you LIVE the game.” This quote from the trailer of ESPN’s forthcoming “More Than A Voice,” is the truest thing about sports broadcasting I’ve ever seen. Chances are, whoever your “team” is, there’s a voice that you will forever associate with that team. For me, growing up a Baylor Bear fan in Texas, Frank Fallon was the voice of the Bears. And I was lucky enough to actually get my radio start thanks to Mr. Fallon who proved to be an even better man than he was a broadcaster, and he’s a Hall of Fame broadcaster. Another example? Try to imagine UNC basketball without the voice of Woody Durham? Anyway, Kenny Chesney has teamed up with ESPN Films for a special documentary on legendary SEC play-by-play voices. The 11th season of “SEC Storied” will feature a 90-minute film titled “More Than a Voice,” which documents legendary play-by-play football legends of the SEC such as Alabama’s Eli Gold and Tennessee’s John Ward. “It was important for me to be a part of this film because John Ward was such a big part of my life growing up and loving sports in east Tennessee,” Chesney said about the film.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Alabama’s “Biggest Challenger”

The reigning national-champion Alabama Crimson Tide continued its dominance into the 2021 season — routing No. 14 Miami 44-13 in their season opener. While it may look like there’s no team equipped to compete with the unstoppable force that is the Bama football program, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one team has a shot.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Lane Kiffn News

Earlier Tuesday, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin made headlines due to his presence on social media. The head coach recently created an Instagram profile. He quickly amassed over 11,000 followers, but was only following one person: five-star high school quarterback recruit Arch Manning. This is hardly something new for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Viral Cheerleaders Video

The two best moments from college football’s Week 2 slate came from a cat’s near-death fall at Hard Rock Stadium and a viral video from Florida State’s cheerleading squad – seriously. That’s what makes college football great, when you think about it. Sure, the games are awesome, but everything that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 1 Major Program Might Be Fading

The recruitment of five-star quarterback prospect Arch Manning continues to heat up. Manning, the son of Cooper and the nephew of Peyton and Eli, is the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class. He’s already received scholarship offers from several major programs. The Isidore Newman prospect has scheduled visits to...
FOOTBALL
FanSided

5 candidates to replace Manny Diaz as Miami football coach

Manny Diaz has a lot of critics and doubters, so if Miami football decides to fire him, these are the best Miami head coach candidate to replace Diaz. The Miami Hurricanes opened the season with a loss to Alabama. That of course isn’t a particular black mark, as the Crimson Tide beat most everyone. But since then they’ve eked out a close win over Appalachian State, and on Saturday, were overmatched by Michigan State in a 38-17 loss.
MIAMI, FL
Gadsden Times

How much did Jacksonville State football get paid to beat FSU on its own field?

The victory for Jacksonville State football goes beyond just the win-loss record on Saturday in Tallahassee. When Zerrick Cooper connected with Damond Philyaw-Johnson on a 59-yard touchdown as time expired to give Jacksonville State its 20-17 victory over Florida State, the Gamecocks got their cake, and got to eat it, too. Jacksonville State overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to pick up the upset victory that allowed the players to celebrate by planting a flag at midfield on the Seminoles’ logo.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
washingtonnewsday.com

Katy Perry backs Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral for the Heisman Trophy.

Katy Perry backs Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral for the Heisman Trophy. Even if the University of Mississippi football stadium is filling up, Katy Perry always has a seat reserved for her. On Twitter, the platinum recording artist and American Idol judge expressed her support for Ole Miss quarterback Matt...
FOOTBALL
NewsBreak
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Reportedly Hospitalized With Stroke

On Tuesday afternoon, the sports world learned some troubling news when a former college football coach was hospitalized. Mike DeBord, a longtime assistant college football coach, reportedly suffered a stroke and “a major brain bleed,” according to a report from Football Scoop. He’s reportedly in the University of Michigan hospital’s ICU.
NFL

