Kenny Chesney To Executive Produce SEC Football Special, “More Than a Voice”

“There’s a difference between an announcer and a voice. An announcer calls the game. A voice makes you LIVE the game.” This quote from the trailer of ESPN’s forthcoming “More Than A Voice,” is the truest thing about sports broadcasting I’ve ever seen. Chances are, whoever your “team” is, there’s a voice that you will forever associate with that team. For me, growing up a Baylor Bear fan in Texas, Frank Fallon was the voice of the Bears. And I was lucky enough to actually get my radio start thanks to Mr. Fallon who proved to be an even better man than he was a broadcaster, and he’s a Hall of Fame broadcaster. Another example? Try to imagine UNC basketball without the voice of Woody Durham? Anyway, Kenny Chesney has teamed up with ESPN Films for a special documentary on legendary SEC play-by-play voices. The 11th season of “SEC Storied” will feature a 90-minute film titled “More Than a Voice,” which documents legendary play-by-play football legends of the SEC such as Alabama’s Eli Gold and Tennessee’s John Ward. “It was important for me to be a part of this film because John Ward was such a big part of my life growing up and loving sports in east Tennessee,” Chesney said about the film.

FOOTBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO