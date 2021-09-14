Jujutsu Kaisen Surprises With New Culling Game Rule
Jujutsu Kaisen has surprisingly added a new rule to the Culling Game with the newest chapter of Gege Akutami's original manga series! Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro have been making their preparations for their proper entrance into the Culling Game with the plan to use the entire 19 day period before they were forced to participate and help Megumi's sister Tsumiki. The latest string of chapters have seen them try and make Hikari as an ally before fulling jumping in, but the series has been brewing Kenjaku's deadly tournament in the background while all of this was happening.comicbook.com
Comments / 0