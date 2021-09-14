WATCH: Michael Strahan Surprises Akbar Gbajabiamila For The Talk Debut (VIDEO)

Comparison, as they say, is the thief of joy. No one is in the same place at the same time on the same track, and comparing yourself to someone else is a quick way to make yourself miserable. However, that’s where Nate Burleson finds himself right now. He’s being compared religiously these days to Michael Strahan, and we do understand why. Both Burleson and Strahan are former NFL football players. They are former sports commentators. They are funny. Fans love them both. And, they both moved from playing sports to talking about sports on television to heading to morning television as a news anchor rather than a sports commentator, and now they are both bona fide journalists. It makes sense that people are comparing Burleson to Strahan, even if Strahan got his start as a morning news anchor long before Burleson. However, those not in the know what to know more about both stars, and we have what you need to know right here.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO