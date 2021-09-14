Bob Dylan, ‘Springtime in New York: The Bootleg Series Vol. 16 (1980-1985)': Album Review

The beach in Asbury Park, N.J., may have at first seemed an unlikely venue to host Pearl Jam’s first concert in more than three years, but it turned out to be a highly appropriate locale the weekend of Sept. 18 at the third-annual Sea.Hear.Now festival on the Jersey Shore. “We’ve got the moon lighting up the ocean,” Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder marveled early during the band’s headlining set. “The ocean goes on forever and it looks like the crowd does too.” Pearl Jam would probably not have been on the beach in the first place if not for the roles played...

ASBURY PARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO