Amanda Bynes’ Conservatorship Upheld Until 2023 Re-Evaluation

By Kana Ruhalter
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 6 days ago
A judge has reinstated Amanda Bynes’s current conservatorship until her next hearing, which is scheduled for March 8, 2023, TMZ reports. Bynes’ mother, Lynn Organ, is currently her conservator and must provide an update on the conservatorship to the courts by January 2023. Bynes, 35, was placed under the conservatorship in 2013 after exhibiting some worrying behavior and symptoms of mental illness. Since then, the Amanda Show star has pursued a career in fashion and has even dipped her toe in the rap game.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship#The Amanda Show#Tmz
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

