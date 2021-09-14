Haiti PM fires prosecutor seeking charges against him in president’s killing
By Sarah Marsh
Metro International
6 days ago
HAVANA (Reuters) -Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Tuesday replaced the chief public prosecutor who had been seeking charges against him as a suspect in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, plunging the country into a fresh political crisis. Moise was shot dead https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/haitian-president-shot-dead-home-overnight-pm-2021-07-07 on July 7 when assassins stormed...
The criminal investigation into the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse took a surreal turn Tuesday when Port-au-Prince’s top prosecutor asked the investigative judge to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry in connection with the July 7 slaying. Chief Prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude made the request in a two-page order to Judge...
Haiti’s main political parties have reached an agreement establishing a transition government until the holding of presidential elections and a constitutional referendum next year. The agreement, reached over the weekend, establishes a Council of Ministers under the leadership of Prime Minister Ariel Henry. “I have the assurance that this agreement...
Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry sacked the country's chief prosecutor on Tuesday, hours after he implicated the premier in the brazen assassination of President Jovenel Moise. President Moise was shot dead in his residence in the early hours of July 7 by a hit-squad posing as US drug enforcement agents,...
Hundreds of Haitians are scrambling to find jobs, food and housing after being deported from the U.S. to a country that is now more violent, impoverished and politically unstable than when they left almost a decade ago.The only certainty in their new lives is a hot plate of rice and meat served at the airport before the deportees, some of them with young children, venture into the streets of Port-au-Prince and beyond as they seek shelter or await help from relatives.Some have neither.Claile Bazile, 35, said she doesn’t know where she and her 2-year-old son will stay once they...
Spain’s Supreme Court refused Monday to suspend a government decision allowing a former Venezuelan spymaster to be extradited to the United States Lawyers for Gen. Hugo Carvajal, who for over a decade was late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez’s eyes and ears in the Venezuelan military, asked the court to put the Spanish government decision — taken 18 months ago — on hold.But the Supreme Court said in its written decision that Carvajal had presented no new arguments against the government decision, which he had already opposed at the court in May last year.Carvajal's extradition procedure is currently on hold at the National Court, after he filed a request for asylum in Spain Nicknamed “El Pollo,' or “The Chicken”, Carvajal was arrested Sept. 9 in a small apartment in Madrid where he had been holed up for months. His arrest came nearly two years after Carvajal defied a Spanish extradition order and disappeared.In the United States, he faces federal charges for allegedly working with guerrillas from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia to “flood” the U.S. with cocaine.
The thousands of Haitian migrants who have assembled near the nation’s southern border in Texas in an effort to seek asylum will be returned to their native land by the federal government, according to a new report. Authorities are expected to begin with the mass expulsion on Sunday, the Associated...
Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, the active-duty Marine officer who caught viral attention for criticizing the leadership decisions in the U.S. evacuation in Kabul, Afghanistan, is now saying he wants to prosecute Marine Gen. Kenneth McKenzie for dereliction of duty. In a video released on Thursday, Scheller said his continued criticisms...
DEL RIO, Texas — The Biden administration has requested the Pentagon send the military to the southern border to help regain control after thousands of Haitian migrants swarmed over the Rio Grande into Texas.
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Sept 19 (Reuters) - More than 300 Haitians were returned home on Sunday after the United States ejected them from Texas, leaving many of the would-be migrants demoralized and angry that their search for a better life far away from their impoverished country was over. U.S. border agents began...
Migrant families sent back to Haiti by the United States after attempting to enter the country from Mexico are angry at their treatment and fearful of returning back home to a life punctuated by gang violence. But the rule, which offers protections to migrants whose home countries are dealing with catastrophes like natural disasters, only applied to Haitians already in the United States on July 29.
12,000 Haitian migrants crossed the boarder into Texas Thursday. 14,000 more today. They expect an additional 8,000 migrants to arrive in the coming days. They are flooding into the Texas border cities and causing a crisis. So far 35,000 Haitians have come to America and are hanging out. How are they going to be fed or housed? Are they being checked for COVID…..NO. Are they being vaccinated…NO.
President Nayib Bukele, accused internationally and at home of harboring authoritarian ambitions, declared himself "dictator of El Salvador" Monday in a mocking nod to his critics. On Twitter, a tool the 40-year-old millennial president uses frequently, Bukele changed his bio from "Layla's dad" to "Dictator of El Salvador."
Rabia is cradling her newborn baby, just days after giving birth at a small hospital in Nangarhar province in Afghanistan's east. "This is my third child, but the experience was totally different. It was horrible," she says. In a matter of weeks, the birthing unit Rabia delivered her baby in...
SIERRA BLANCA, TX – United States Border Patrol agents conducting traffic check operations at the Interstate 10 immigration checkpoint interdicted a tractor trailer smuggling scheme.
On September 16, 2021, agents conducting traffic check operations at the I-10 immigration checkpoint encountered a tractor trailer in the primary inspection lane. A non-intrusive K-9 inspection was performed on the vehicle, yielding a positive alert.
The vehicle was then directed to the secondary inspection lane by agents. In the secondary inspection area, agents opened the trailer doors and observed multiple…
US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Monday that the authorities would investigate reports that Haitian migrants in Texas may have been abused by border patrol officers on horseback. "We are going to investigate the facts to ensure that the situation is as we understand it to be," Mayorkas told reporters.
Haitian migrants seeking to escape poverty and hunger in their home country said they would not be deterred by US plans to swiftly send them back, as thousands remained encamped under and near a bridge in Del Rio, a remote Texas city. On Sunday, the US began expulsion flights. An...
A Rome court has rejected a request by Venezuela to extradite its former oil czar to face corruption charges, citing the country’s record in violating human rights, his Italian lawyer said Monday.Rafael Ramirez, the longtime head of Venezuela’s PDVSA state oil company, fled to Italy after falling out with President Nicolas Maduro and resigning as Venezuela’s U.N. ambassador in 2017. Soon thereafter, Venezuela’s chief prosecutor ordered his arrest on charges of bankrupting the country’s primary source of income.Ramirez has called the Venezuelan probe retaliation for his decision to break with Maduro, who he has accused of running Venezuela’s once-thriving...
Comments / 0