GOP and Democratic senators condemn abortion protest held outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home

By Oma Seddiq
Business Insider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenators condemned an abortion-rights protest held outside Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home. Sen. Chuck Grassley called the demonstration a "blatant attempt to intimidate the judiciary." "SHUT UP AND PASS SOME LAWS," the protest's organizers said in response. Both Republican and Democratic senators on Tuesday condemned an abortion-rights protest staged outside the...

CNBC

Democrats cannot grant legal status to millions of immigrants as part of budget bill, Senate parliamentarian rules

The Senate parliamentarian ruled Democrats could not include a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants as part of their budget bill. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats have prepared "alternate proposal" to address immigration reform as part of the $3.5 trillion proposal. Democrats and Republicans have failed...
Vanity Fair

Justice Clarence Thomas, Who Upheld Texas Abortion Ban: It’s a Shame the Media Politicizes the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguably the bench’s most conservative member, bemoaned the politicization of judges and warned against the highest court becoming “the most dangerous” branch of government during a Thursday speech at the University of Notre Dame. “I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference. So if they think you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out,” said the George H. W. Bush–appointed justice, per a Washington Post report. “They think you’re for this or for that. They think you become like a politician. That’s a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions.”
yourcentralvalley.com

Supreme Court sets arguments in big abortion case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will hear arguments Dec. 1 in Mississippi’s bid to have the landmark Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing a woman’s right to an abortion overturned. The court issued its arguments calendar for late November and early December on Monday. Mississippi is asking the high court...
Washington Post

Protesting at a justice’s home

The Sept. 16 editorial “Hurting their cause” referenced demonstrators at the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, who lives in Montgomery County. It is against the law in Montgomery County to picket at a person’s home for an issue that is about a person’s work. I wrote the anti-picketing bill back in the 1990s to protect neighborhoods, individuals and their families from protests that have to do with a decision or an activity that occurs at a workplace. People can march on the street that goes by the intended target, but amassing at the home of that target is illegal.
CBS Chicago

On Anniversary Of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death, Activists Say Fight To Protect Reproductive Rights Is Ever More Urgent

CHICAGO (CBS) — Saturday marked one year since U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away. Activists came together for the occasion to speak to issues about which Ginsburg was passionate – including reproductive rights. “She helped to usher in an era of greater equality for which we may not even realize the gains,” said Jill Lexier of the National Council of Jewish Women. The Illinois Handmaids and other activists said Ginsburg’s death – and the appointment by President Donald Trump of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court afterward – made the fight to protect reproductive rights more urgent. The activists pointed to the vote two weeks ago that let Texas’ new abortion law to stand. That law bans abortions after six weeks.
Washington Post

The Senate knew about Kavanaugh’s partisan history. It confirmed him anyway.

Nearly three years after his confirmation, Justice Brett Kavanaugh remains a deeply divisive figure, the best-known but least-popular justice on the Supreme Court. Occasionally, his votes or some news story will renew the bitter sense among many Americans that he got away with a lie in denying Christine Blasey Ford’s and Debbie Ramirez’s allegations of sexual misconduct, as well as a third such accusation, from his Yale years, that Senate Republicans all but bottled up.
