(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) In his return from the injured list, Alex Bregman has been red hot in the box and at the hot corner for the Astros. Alex Bregman was out from June 17 through Aug. 24, and since his return to the Houston Astros, he has been impressive. Astros fans waited longer than they thought for him to return as his rehab stint took more time than originally estimated but I think we can all say it was well worth the wait.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO