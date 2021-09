The global ready meals market was valued at USD 159 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow by 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.1 Ready-to-eat (RTE) meals, i.e. foods that do not need to be cooked before consumption, is a fast growing category because of their convenience and perceived health benefits. This growth is set to continue, with a forecast of 7.2% upturn by 2026 to a value of USD 195 billion.2 This rapid growth is caused by the global preference for ready-to-eat food products, because of busy work schedules and lifestyles that no longer include time for cooking. Moreover, the growing demand for minimally processed and additive-free food products with an extended shelf life is expected to fuel growth.

