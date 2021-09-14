CIS Secure partners with Red Balloon Security to add a layer of security within TSG-approved products

In the last few years, many organizations from various industries, including retail, media, healthcare, automotive, finance, aviation, real estate, etc. have been affected by security incidents or data breaches. According to the 2021 Mid Year Data Breach QuickView Report released by RBS, there were 1,767 publicly reported breaches in the first half of 2021, which exposed a total of a staggering 18,8 bln records. According to IBM data breach on average costs $4,24 mln, the highest average total cost in 17 years. The vulnerabilities in applications and environmental configuration are among the major factors resulting in the success of cyberattacks.

