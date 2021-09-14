CIS Secure partners with Red Balloon Security to add a layer of security within TSG-approved products
CIS Secure – TSG-approved VoIP Phones. The CIS Secure TSG-certified VoIP Phones offer enhanced security and connectivity by delivering Positive Disconnect On-Hook Security to comply with U.S. Government requirements for TSG testing and certification. While the enhanced TSG circuitry embedded by CIS Secure delivers comprehensive protection on-hook, devices are still exposed to increasingly sophisticated firmware-level attacks.www.helpnetsecurity.com
