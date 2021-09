BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure across the area will bring warm and dry conditions to WNY today. Temperatures stay above normal today and tomorrow with cooler conditions arriving for the middle of the week. Rain is likely on Wednesday with showers continuing through Thursday. Rain along a cold front will usher in much cooler air for the end of the week. The first day of fall is Wednesday and it will feel fall-like this weekend.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO