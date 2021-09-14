CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Privatisation will secure UK Channel 4’s future, minister to say

By Metro US
Metro International
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Channel 4, Britain’s publicly owned but commercially funded broadcaster, will be able to access more money to compete with streaming giants Amazon and Netflix under private ownership, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden will say on Wednesday. Britain’s government said in June https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/british-government-plans-sale-broadcaster-channel-4-2021-06-22 it was planning to sell the...

