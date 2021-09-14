CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
project44 partners with Google Cloud to provide real-time visibility into customers’ supply chains

Project44 announced a new partnership with Google Cloud to provide customers with real-time visibility into their supply chains. Under this partnership, project44 will be the first strategic partner for real-time transportation visibility to integrate its capabilities into Google Cloud’s Supply Chain Twin solution to provide joint customers with a view into the supply chain network, including data across all modes, existing integrations at scale, and strong relationships with other partners included in the offering.

