Adams County, ND

Fire Weather Watch issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Divide, Dunn, Golden Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-15 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Divide; Dunn; Golden Valley; Hettinger; McKenzie; Slope; Stark; Williams FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR MUCH OF WESTERN NORTH DAKOTA WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING .Critical fire weather conditions are possible Wednesday afternoon and into the evening across much of western North Dakota. Surface winds will be westerly at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Relative humidity values will drop to as low as 15 percent. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF WESTERN NORTH DAKOTA * WINDS...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * AFFECTED AREA...Much of western North Dakota. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.

alerts.weather.gov

