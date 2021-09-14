Letters: Diesel-free | Personal is public | Working infrastructure | Lifetime price | Twice as wrong | Divided nation | Other opinions

On any given school day, French teacher Evan Foster gets to his classroom at Monterey High School no later than 7:30 a.m., just enough time to get his bearings before seven hours of work begin. 90 minutes of French II, French III and International Baccalaureate classes come and go, leaving only an hour and a half to prepare for the next day’s slate of lesson plans.

MONTEREY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO