Letters: Diesel-free | Personal is public | Working infrastructure | Lifetime price | Twice as wrong | Divided nation | Other opinions

Be Diesel-Free by ’33? Good idea, Bay Area Air Quality Management District, but that’s 12 years away. Let’s speak up for the thousands of people who must live near the freeways and breathe in the heavily polluted air every minute of their days that heavy-duty trucks, trains and ships generate. Let’s push for a new goal of “Diesel-Free by ’23”. In fact, the Air District’s own rules require the most effective protections with the quickest implementation.www.mercurynews.com
