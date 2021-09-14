CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pleasant Hill, CA

Letters: Diesel-free | Personal is public | Working infrastructure | Lifetime price | Twice as wrong | Divided nation | Other opinions

By Letters To The Editor
MercuryNews
MercuryNews
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Be Diesel-Free by ’33? Good idea, Bay Area Air Quality Management District, but that’s 12 years away. Let’s speak up for the thousands of people who must live near the freeways and breathe in the heavily polluted air every minute of their days that heavy-duty trucks, trains and ships generate. Let’s push for a new goal of “Diesel-Free by ’23”. In fact, the Air District’s own rules require the most effective protections with the quickest implementation.

www.mercurynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pleasant Hill, CA
State
California State
Dublin, CA
Traffic
City
Dublin, CA
Local
California Cars
Local
California Traffic
MercuryNews

Opinion: Follow science to ensure parity in COVID-19 passports

Mandates for COVID-19 vaccine passports have been contentious, with many states banning the practice and a handful endorsing it. California has not yet made vaccine passports a requirement. However it has rolled out a vaccine verification system. Many think that California will endorse COVID-19 vaccine passports as private venues, workplaces,...
SCIENCE
MercuryNews

The Latest: UN OKs vaccine honor system for world leaders

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. General Assembly is relying on a vaccine honor system for world leaders before they speak at next week’s meeting. Presidents, premiers, monarchs and other dignitaries won’t have to show vaccination cards or other proof of inoculation. Assembly President Abdulla Shahid says they’ll simply attest to being vaccinated by swiping their ID badges.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Lifetime#Our Black Brown#The Air Quality Board#Covid#The Pleasant Hill Library#East Bay Times#Lgbtq#Dublin Column
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
MercuryNews

The Latest: Florida’s daily virus cases drop from last month

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida reported 11,275 new daily cases on Friday, about half the number from last month. Florida was averaging more than 21,000 cases a day in August. Epidemiologists say the state’s rates of vaccination has outpaced the national average, but it hasn’t been enough to keep the highly contagious delta variant at bay because of the Florida’s large elderly population and low vaccination rates among younger groups.
FLORIDA STATE
MercuryNews

The Latest: Arizona reports more deaths, fewer virus cases

PHOENIX — Arizona reported more than 100 daily coronavirus deaths for the second time since February. The 108 confirmed deaths and 2,742 new coronavirus cases were reported Saturday. Hospitalizations dropped below 2,000 for the first time in nearly three weeks, with 1,981 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds on Friday. That’s...
ARIZONA STATE
MercuryNews

Novato council member resigns, citing stress and ‘vitriol’

Less than two years after being elected to the Novato City Council, Amy Peele has abruptly resigned. In her announcement at the council meeting on Tuesday, Peele cited mental and physical stress from the pandemic, the political climate, vitriolic public discourse and the inability to meet in person with fellow councilmembers as the reasons behind her decision.
NOVATO, CA
MercuryNews

Los Angeles County will require vaccination or negative test at mega-events, bars, nightclubs, breweries

Los Angeles County’s chief public health officer said Wednesday, Sept. 15, that the county will amend its health order this week to require “targeted” vaccine verification at outdoor mega events and certain businesses, warning that the region will face “endless cycles” of coronavirus surges every few months without more vaccine coverage across the region.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
MercuryNews

MercuryNews

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Mercury News's News Break profile

 https://www.mercurynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy