CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

CDC says chances of surviving COVID-19 plummet if you’re not vaccinated

By Dominique Dillon, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0udnzM_0bwBoADb00

MEMPHIS, TENN. — If you have been putting off getting vaccinated against COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new report that may make you want to roll up your sleeves sooner rather than later.

The CDC says your chances of dying from the COVID-19 if contracted is more than 10 times higher than people who have gotten their shot.

“Go get vaccinated. It’s pretty simple,” said Aubrey Berryman of Memphis.

A report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows unvaccinated people over the past few months were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

“A lot of people are complaining they want to get out of this. The simplest way to do that is to get vaccinated,” said Berryman.

Advice Ruby Gray is going to take, especially after learning the study also showed people who are not fully vaccinated are 4.6 times more likely to get infected from the delta variant.

“I just want to make sure I’m safe and everyone around me,” said Gray.

Baptist Memorial Hospital Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Steve Threlkeld said this data further proves why more people should roll up their sleeves.

“It’s just one more brick in the very impressive wall that says vaccination is a good thing,” said Threlkeld.

The CDC also claims the Moderna vaccine is the most effective of the three available in the US at preventing hospitalizations.

“I want to be safe. I want to get back to normal and college football is here, so go get vaccinated,” said Berryman.

The study also showed unvaccinated people are 10 times more likely to be hospitalized with the most severe symptoms of the virus.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 10

Mac Atac
5d ago

I have to call the bull on the CDC. Your chances of surviving covid-19 without the experimental gene therapy injection is 98.9%. There's greater danger of death or adverse side effects such as heart issues from getting the experimental gene therapy injection. These daily scare tactics and enticements to get the experimental gene therapy injection are becoming wearisome. Those who want the experimental gene therapy injection have gotten it, those who don't want it haven't and won't get it. In any case the experimental gene therapy injection doesn't prevent those who have gotten it from contracting or passing covid. Covid-19 is a virus just like the cold and flu, you'll never irradicate it, it's here to stay, all the experimental gene therapy injections and countless boosters isn't going to change that.

Reply
13
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Preventing another surge in COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Could another surge in COVID-19 cases be on the way?. As the weather cools down and more people spend time indoors, health experts say it’s easier for the virus to spread. It’s a concern doctors in the Mid-South are keeping a close eye on. The good news...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Memphis, TN
Coronavirus
Memphis, TN
Health
Memphis, TN
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Vaccines
Local
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Tennessee Health
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Coronavirus: Rep. Tim Ryan tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Tim Ryan said Monday that he is experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19 after testing positive for the virus. “I’m grateful to have the protection of a safe and effective vaccine – and I know without it, this illness could be much, much worse,” the Ohio Democrat wrote in a social media post announcing his diagnosis. He urged Ohio residents “to help us crush this pandemic by wearing a mask and getting vaccinated so that we can get back to normal.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

DoorDash to offer alcohol deliveries in 20 states, DC

SAN FRANCISCO — Let the spirits flow. DoorDash Inc. confirmed Monday that customers in 20 U.S. states and the District of Columbia can now buy alcohol directly through the online food-delivery company’s app. “Alcohol really presents a win-win-win for all of our audiences,” DoorDash CEO Tony Xu told CNBC’s “TechCheck,”...
FOOD & DRINKS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
62K+
Followers
65K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy