CDC says chances of surviving COVID-19 plummet if you’re not vaccinated

MEMPHIS, TENN. — If you have been putting off getting vaccinated against COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new report that may make you want to roll up your sleeves sooner rather than later.

The CDC says your chances of dying from the COVID-19 if contracted is more than 10 times higher than people who have gotten their shot.

“Go get vaccinated. It’s pretty simple,” said Aubrey Berryman of Memphis.

A report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows unvaccinated people over the past few months were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19.

“A lot of people are complaining they want to get out of this. The simplest way to do that is to get vaccinated,” said Berryman.

Advice Ruby Gray is going to take, especially after learning the study also showed people who are not fully vaccinated are 4.6 times more likely to get infected from the delta variant.

“I just want to make sure I’m safe and everyone around me,” said Gray.

Baptist Memorial Hospital Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Steve Threlkeld said this data further proves why more people should roll up their sleeves.

“It’s just one more brick in the very impressive wall that says vaccination is a good thing,” said Threlkeld.

The CDC also claims the Moderna vaccine is the most effective of the three available in the US at preventing hospitalizations.

“I want to be safe. I want to get back to normal and college football is here, so go get vaccinated,” said Berryman.

The study also showed unvaccinated people are 10 times more likely to be hospitalized with the most severe symptoms of the virus.

