Aliens Fireteam Elite Review
Aliens Fireteam Elite is a third-person multiplayer FPS, based on the hit movie and game franchise Aliens. The game was developed and published by Cold Iron Studios and was released on August 24th, 2021. The gameplay is third-person FPS, where you play on a team of three through linear level maps. The most similar play style I could compare it to is Left For Dead. The overall game has an RPG system with a skill tree, classes, and other various character progressions. There are five classes you can play, Demolisher, Doc, Gunner, Technician, and Recon. There are five difficulty settings and a total of 12 campaign missions. If you play a higher difficulty then you receive better rewards at the end of the mission. There is a lot of variety when it comes to the enemies, the weapons, and how you play.games.mxdwn.com
