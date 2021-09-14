CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Aliens Fireteam Elite Review

By Madison Stevens
mxdwn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAliens Fireteam Elite is a third-person multiplayer FPS, based on the hit movie and game franchise Aliens. The game was developed and published by Cold Iron Studios and was released on August 24th, 2021. The gameplay is third-person FPS, where you play on a team of three through linear level maps. The most similar play style I could compare it to is Left For Dead. The overall game has an RPG system with a skill tree, classes, and other various character progressions. There are five classes you can play, Demolisher, Doc, Gunner, Technician, and Recon. There are five difficulty settings and a total of 12 campaign missions. If you play a higher difficulty then you receive better rewards at the end of the mission. There is a lot of variety when it comes to the enemies, the weapons, and how you play.

games.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Talon Marks

Aliens Returns in Blaze of Mediocre Glory

Aliens: Fireteam Elite comes off as contradicting, because while it is the first major Aliens videogame in a decade since Alien: Isolation, it is not the first of its kind. After its Aug. 23 release, players are presented with a frontier world and space station beset by a Xenomorph—the term typically used for the parasitic insectoids—infestation. It is using this setting and enemy that Fireteam establishes itself as a “Horde” shooter type.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireteam#Game Design#Online Game#Aliens Fireteam Elite#Fps#Cold Iron Studios#Technician#Recon#Ai
mmorpg.com

Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 Review

The Xbox Series X and Series S have been out for nearly ten months, and if you’ve been lucky enough to pick one up for yourself, you may just be ready to ditch the batteries and up your controller game. Before looking to a third party, Microsoft has its own premium option with the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2, the latest revision of one of the most popular premium controllers from the Xbox One era. It recently received a price cut down to $157.99, so we took it for a spin to see if it’s capable of upping your game.
VIDEO GAMES
waytoomany.games

Review – Aliens: Fireteam Elite

I grew up in a pretty conservative household where everything I watched or listened to had to be approved by my parents. I wasn’t even allowed to watch Harry Potter as a kid, which was a pretty big deal to miss out on as a child of the 90’s. The one exception to the rule was Aliens, which I watched for the first time at the age of eight. Why? Because my mom loved it and reasons. Given it was the only thing I could watch that wasn’t Disney or Nickelodeon, I latched onto Alien and Aliens.
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

Deltarune Chapter 2 Releases Tomorrow

At the expense of dating this article, I’d like to let our readers know that Deltarune Chapter 2 releases in 24 hours. Major spoilers for Undertale and Deltarune Chapter 1 ahead. Deltarune is the surprise Undertale spinoff developed by the same, single person: Toby Fox. Undertale received unanimous praise on...
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Splitgate Has Big Plans for the Future

If you were a fan of the classic Halo games, then chances are you’ve also heard of Splitgate: a sci-fi arena shooter that introduces portals to the mix, letting players zip around the map effortlessly for all kinds of reality-warping shenanigans. Recently, the game’s developers, 1047 Games, has shared some exciting news: The team has just raised around $100 million in funding!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
mxdwn.com

Tales of Arise Sells More Than 1 Million Copies, Is Now The Fastest-Selling Title in the Franchise

Tales of Arise finally launched this past week, and the game has been generally well received thus far. The latest entry in the long running JRPG series and the first since 2016’s Tales of Berseria, the game was fairly anticipated to say the least. This was further emphasized by the most recent tidbit of information from developer Bandai Namco Studios, who has revealed that Tales of Arise has now sold more than 1 million units world wide, less than a week since it launched. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, this makes Tales of Arise the fastest-selling entry in the entire 25 year old Tales franchise, a monumental achievement.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Destiny 2’s Matchmaking Mechanics: What you Should Know

Destiny 2’s Trials of Osiris have returned after a quick hiatus, and with them has come a slew of matchmaking updates. Most notably, Bungie will be introducing mechanics that should give struggling players some more lee-way, but some fans are concerned that these changes will also give the best players an easy way to get matched with Destiny 2’s… less skilled player base (myself ABSOLUTELY included).
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

PlayStation Racing Game Wipeout is Going to Be Redesigned for Mobile in 2022 as Wipeout Rush

The iconic console racing game, Wipeout, is coming to mobile sometime in 2022 on iOS and Android devices in a reimagined format by the name of Wipeout Rush. The PlayStation version was first released worldwide in 1996 and has since then continued to be regularly updated for newer consoles. Because this game is so old, the familiar style and feel hold a strong sense of nostalgia for many players. Therefore, it was quite a shock for fans to hear that the mobile version of the game is not going to be a racing game, but instead a card game where the player is the manager of a team of racing ships rather than the driver.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

5 Best Xbox One Games 2021: Halo, Assassin’s Creed, more

Gaming comes naturally to some and, to others, it takes a lot of work. Regardless, that’s not going to stop anyone from spending hours trying out new games to hone their skills. If you’re someone who is interested in what Xbox has to offer, you’re in luck. Microsoft’s Xbox One is one of the most powerful video game consoles ever made, but what good is all that power if you don’t have the latest and greatest games to play? If you’ve been slacking lately and you’ve neglected to keep up with all of the great releases that have been hitting...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoredroid.com

OWC Mercury Elite Pro Dual Mini Review

OWC is not a new company for us. We have tested and recommended multiple products by them in the past. They previously sent us their Envoy Pro EX SSD and the Envoy Pro FX SSD and we absolutely loved them both. Recently, the folks at OWC sent us their Mercury Elite Pro Dual Mini. Marketed as a portable RAID powerhouse, this drive is all you need to take your transfer game up a notch.
ELECTRONICS
mxdwn.com

THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Stream Recap: Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake, Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed, Outcast 2: A New Beginning, & More

In celebration of the company’s 10-year anniversary, THQ Nordic announced its first, official digital showcase. Today, we got a look at six upcoming games coming from the publisher. We knew of one game that was revealed earlier in Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed. The announcement was taken offline shortly after it was initially revealed. The announcement became official today. Here is everything else that was announced in the THQ Nordic 10th-anniversary stream.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Heroes of the Dark Has Been Announced for Release on Halloween During the Apple Keynote

On Tuesday, September 14, 2021, Gameloft announced the release of its new game, Heroes of the Dark, during the Apple Keynote for October 31, Halloween. The game is announced to have the most optimized performance for the new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPad, and iPad mini which were all recently announced. Halloween is the perfect day for this game’s global launch as it takes place in a grim, haunted world based on the Victorian Era. The world is called Tenebris. Here, werewolves, vampires, and humans are all in battle with each other in a war so violent that it has destroyed the moon. However, when a higher evil threatens the world, the three opposing forces are compelled to work together. Though an alliance has been formed, each faction has its own goal in mind. The common enemy is Albus, a Vampire Emperor of the High Council.
VIDEO GAMES
adafruit.com

A Search for Alien Visitation

Controversial but interesting. What exactly is Harvard theoretical astrophysicist Avi Loeb doing co-founding a $1.755 million academic effort to look for UFOs? Yesterday, Loeb revealed the Galileo Project, which aims to develop an artificial-intelligence-powered network of telescopes that can search for evidence of technological alien civilizations on or near Earth.
ASTRONOMY
metalinsider.net

Alien Weaponry reveal “Hatupatu” video

New Zealand’s indigenous metal trio, Alien Weaponry, has dropped their new album, Tangaroa via Napalm Records. From it comes “Hatupatu,” the third single from the album following “Tangaroa” and “Buried Underground.” The band performs the track entirely in their native language of te reo Māori. Alien Weaponry was formed in by brothers Henry and Lewis de Jong along with Tūranga Morgan-Edmonds.
MUSIC
TrendHunter.com

Iridescent Alien-Inspired Watches

The iconic watch brand Swatch explores its interest in extraterrestrial life with an all-new four-piece watch collection. The new BIG BOLD PLANETS features vividly colored watches available in purple, orange, green, and blue hues. Each watch emphasizes a distinct design that speaks to extraterrestrial life. For example, the green-colored watch 'Come in Peace!' features an alien motif, while the blue watch 'Second Home' features a ringed planet.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy