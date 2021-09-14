Aliens Fireteam Elite Review

On Tuesday, September 14, 2021, Gameloft announced the release of its new game, Heroes of the Dark, during the Apple Keynote for October 31, Halloween. The game is announced to have the most optimized performance for the new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPad, and iPad mini which were all recently announced. Halloween is the perfect day for this game’s global launch as it takes place in a grim, haunted world based on the Victorian Era. The world is called Tenebris. Here, werewolves, vampires, and humans are all in battle with each other in a war so violent that it has destroyed the moon. However, when a higher evil threatens the world, the three opposing forces are compelled to work together. Though an alliance has been formed, each faction has its own goal in mind. The common enemy is Albus, a Vampire Emperor of the High Council.

