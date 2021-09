Carissa Moore is looking to add another trophy to go next to her Olympic gold medal. Later this week, she’ll be going for her fifth world championship, when the World Surfing League hosts its first ever Rip Curl Finals. She’ll be riding the waves at the Lower Trestles in San Clemente, California. The men’s and women’s world titles will be decided on the same day for the first time in history.

SAN CLEMENTE, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO