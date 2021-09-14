CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Around the AFC South: Week 1

By Jimmy Morris
Music City Miracles
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek 1 in the AFC South went just like we thought it would, right? The Texans emerged as the only team with a win. Now, they obviously had the weakest opponent, but still, the Texans were supposed to be in full-on tank mode. I thought they had a shot to be the first team to ever go 0-17. Instead, they rolled the Jaguars. Poor Urbs is probably just a couple of weeks away from having another fake health scare. You think they can’t ruin Trevor Lawrence? Just wait and see!

