The One Place ‘Star Trek’ Fans Need To Visit In Canada

Sept. 9, 1946, in The Star: A young naval veteran who hails from this part of the country might have a screen career ahead of him. Richard Wagnon happened to be in the city of Hollywood, Calif., when a talent scout reportedly stopped him in the street and said he ought to report to the Twentieth Century Fox studio for a screen test. He did, and several weeks later he did so again, and now Wagnon has a seven-year contract to play juvenile roles for the studio under the stage name Bob Vanderbilt. Born in Anniston as the son of Mr. and Mrs. P. L. Wagnon, he was moved to Ohatchee and later to Gadsden, which he now considers home. That’s where he’s visiting prior to traveling to New York to take part in a stage show, after which he will return to Hollywood to appear in pictures. Wagnon has an uncle, F. E. Bernard, who lives in Anniston, and two aunts, Mrs. H. L. McCullars and Mrs. William Broom, who are of the Alexandria region.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 11 DAYS AGO