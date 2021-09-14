CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

The One Place ‘Star Trek’ Fans Need To Visit In Canada

By Roxie Yonkey
travelawaits.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn some days, you just want to say, “Beam me up, Scotty! There’s no intelligent life here.” And when those days arrive, Scotty’s transporter is waiting in Vulcan, Alberta, Canada, halfway between Calgary and Lethbridge. The Canadian Pacific originally named the town for the Roman god of fire, but the citizens had a better idea.

www.travelawaits.com

Comments / 0

Related
Literary Hub

Star Trek day, please enjoy these bizarre covers for Star Trek novelizations.

To all my Trekkies out there: Happy Star Trek Day! This year marks the franchise’s 55th (!) anniversary. Created by Gene Rodenberry, the show made its official debut on September 8, 1966, on NBC. At the time, Roddenberry’s vision of space exploration seemed revolutionary. The show envisioned a future where people of color were heroes rather than background characters tasked to always save their white counterparts. Nichelle Nichols, who played the iconic Lt. Uhura, almost quit the show after one season, but Martin Luther King Jr. persuaded her to stay. The two met at an NAACP fundraiser, where King reportedly said, “What you’ve accomplished, for all of us, will only be real if you stay.” Additionally, Japanese American actor and author George Takei played Lt. Sulu.
MOVIES
StarTrek.com

55 Moments Celebrating 55 Years of Star Trek

It's hard to narrow down a top list of iconic Star Trek moments, but all of us here at StarTrek.com have done our best to pick 55 moments that won our hearts over the course of the past 55 years. From the emotional to the uplifting, celebrate Star Trek Day with these 55 moments from Trek history we can't stop thinking about.
ENTERTAINMENT
NJ.com

Happy Star Trek Day. The Starfleet is coming to N.J.

On this day in 1966, the first episode of “Star Trek” aired on NBC, bringing Captain Kirk and a salt-craving alien shapeshifter to homes across the country. Though festivities for Star Trek Day mostly centered around Sept. 8, the party forges ahead in New Jersey this weekend. Just days after...
ENTERTAINMENT
Inverse

You need to watch the 10 best Star Trek episodes before TOS leaves Netflix forever

Boldly go where no binge-watcher has gone before. Star Trek took televised sci-fi mainstream. That isn’t hyperbole. It’s historical fact. While shows like The Outer Limits, The Twilight Zone and Lost in Space preceded Star Trek, none of those shows broke through and created a fandom as widespread and enduring as the original adventures of the starship Enterprise.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Collider

How a 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Subplot Reveals Why Every Starfleet Officer Desperately Needs Therapy

This season, the third episode of Lower Decks’ focused a lot on Mariner and Tendi finally having a girls trip (and it going just as poorly as one might expect). However, one of the episode’s subplots is about their commanding security officer, Shaxs, suddenly showing back up like nothing ever happened. The main bridge crew often shows up in episodes, but what’s complicated about Shaxs is that he died heroically in last year’s season finale. This disturbs Rutherford because the security officer sacrificed his life to save him. And now that Shaxs is back, it’s driving him crazy, not knowing how that ever happened, despite the fact that his friends are brushing the whole thing off.
TV SERIES
StarTrek.com

The Star Trek Day 2021 Product Guide

You can't celebrate Star Trek Day without getting a few deals a Ferengi would love! If you can't make it to Quark's to find some souvenirs celebrating the 55th anniversary of the premiere of "The Man Trap," then look no further than this gift guide for the best products to celebrate over five decades of Trek.
LIFESTYLE
Vulture

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Happy Star Trek Day, fellow nerds! To celebrate (and capitalize on SEO), Paramount+ dropped a teaser featurette for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, giving us a sneak peek at which beloved characters are getting the prequel treatment. Strange New Worlds is both a prequel to the original series (TOS) and a spin-off of Star Trek: Discovery. It gives us a glimpse at the Enterprise’s crew in its pre-Kirk years under Captain Christopher Pike.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Takei
Person
Leonard Nimoy
Person
William Shatner
Anniston Star

Look Back … to a Star Trek convention in Huntsville, 1996

Sept. 9, 1946, in The Star: A young naval veteran who hails from this part of the country might have a screen career ahead of him. Richard Wagnon happened to be in the city of Hollywood, Calif., when a talent scout reportedly stopped him in the street and said he ought to report to the Twentieth Century Fox studio for a screen test. He did, and several weeks later he did so again, and now Wagnon has a seven-year contract to play juvenile roles for the studio under the stage name Bob Vanderbilt. Born in Anniston as the son of Mr. and Mrs. P. L. Wagnon, he was moved to Ohatchee and later to Gadsden, which he now considers home. That’s where he’s visiting prior to traveling to New York to take part in a stage show, after which he will return to Hollywood to appear in pictures. Wagnon has an uncle, F. E. Bernard, who lives in Anniston, and two aunts, Mrs. H. L. McCullars and Mrs. William Broom, who are of the Alexandria region.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
News-Herald

Today is: Star Trek Day

Star Trek Day is observed on Sept. 8. Star Trek is an American science fiction media franchise originating from the 1960s television series "Star Trek," created by Gene Roddenberry. That series, now often known as "The Original Series", debuted on Sept. 8, 1966, and aired for three seasons on NBC....
ENTERTAINMENT
WEAR

Star Trek icon to make appearance at Pensacon 2022

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacon, the Gulf Coast's premier fan convention, will host its 2022 event in Downtown Pensacola February 18-20. According to a release, actor, author, activist and internet personality George Takei will be at the Pensacon event. Takei is known for his role as Hikaru Sulu on the original...
PENSACOLA, FL
darkhorizons.com

“Star Trek” Sets Discovery, Prodigy Dates

Timed for the 55th anniversary of the franchise, “Star Trek” held a three-hour live presentation for all five ongoing series on the air on Paramount+ along with retrospective looks at past shows. Current franchise maestro Alex Kurtzman says with five ongoing series on the air, there’s no hurry to launch...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#The Canadian Pacific#Roman#Vulcan#Canadian#Star Trek Capital#Klingons#Klingon Way#Starfleet Academy#Star Trek#Latinum Loonie Dollar#Starfleet Supplies#Home Hardware#The Final Frontier#Mama S Pizza Pasta
trekcore.com

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS Review — “The Spy Humongous”

The back half of Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season kicks off with “The Spy Humungous,” an episode which ups the ante on the simmering tensions between Starfleet and the Pakleds, while at the same time giving our eager ensigns a fun pair of stories aboard the Cerritos. The joy of...
TV SERIES
GQMagazine

The Star Trek Extended Design Universe

The Star Trek franchise has produced one of the most comprehensive universes ever seen in pop culture, with a dedicated fan base ready to swoop in on any inconsistencies. But there is one thing many Trekkies can agree upon: they would like to own and drink out of Captain Jean-Luc Picard’s tea cup (hot Earl Grey tea optional). And they can: His preferred drinking vessel, used not only throughout The Next Generation (1987-1994), but also by Captain Kathryn Janeway on Voyager (1995-2001) and of course the modern iteration of Picard (2020-present), is not a manufactured prop, but Carsten Jorgensen’s Bistro Cup designed for Bodum in 1974. Though out of production, the cup is available from second-hand sellers like Etsy, where it is often conveniently labeled the Picard cup.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cbslocal.com

"Star Trek" Scotty Plaque

We're honoring Star Trek Day and Cody talks to the Linlithgow Museum in Scotland about Star Trek's "Scotty" Plaque. If you're a true "Star Trek" fan, you don't want to miss this!
MOVIES
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Man Stumbles Upon ‘Cave to Hell’ in Colorado

If you look hard enough, you can definitely find some strange things here in Colorado. A man that spends a lot of his time doing what he calls 'urban exploration' stumbled upon a strange structure near the Colorado Springs area that has been dubbed the 'Cave to Hell.'. A Man-Made...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Planets

Comments / 0

Community Policy