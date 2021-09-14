Nominations Close Sept. 24 for Lakewood’s 5th Annual Larry Saunders Service Award

Larry Saunders served our country and the City of Lakewood with distinction, retiring from the Army to organize Lakewood’s Police Department, and serve as our first chief. Returning from Iraq, where he re-joined the Army to establish a police college in Baghdad, Larry embraced Lakewood with tireless community service: our Boys & Girls Club, Rotary Clubs, neighborhood associations, and the Lakewood Community Foundation Fund (LCFF). Larry was a ray of light. We were stunned when he died one morning in January, 2016.