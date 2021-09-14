Granite State scenes displayed

An art exhibit titled “Around New Hampshire” featuring Elaine Farmer, a member of the New Hampshire Art Association will be on exhibit at the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce beginning Sept. 21. This exhibit is sponsored by the New Hampshire Art Association and the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce. Exhibit location is at the Chamber’s Visitor Center at 49 S. Main St., Suite 104 in Concord, N.H. The exhibit runs through Dec. 16. Farmer’s artwork will feature oil paintings embodying New Hampshire’s iconic views and ideals ranging from mountain lakes and birch tree woods to historic landmarks.