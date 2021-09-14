CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Concord, NH

Granite State scenes displayed

By DAVID BROOKS -
Concord Monitor
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn art exhibit titled “Around New Hampshire” featuring Elaine Farmer, a member of the New Hampshire Art Association will be on exhibit at the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce beginning Sept. 21. This exhibit is sponsored by the New Hampshire Art Association and the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce. Exhibit location is at the Chamber’s Visitor Center at 49 S. Main St., Suite 104 in Concord, N.H. The exhibit runs through Dec. 16. Farmer’s artwork will feature oil paintings embodying New Hampshire’s iconic views and ideals ranging from mountain lakes and birch tree woods to historic landmarks.

www.concordmonitor.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Concord, NH
Entertainment
Concord, NH
Government
State
New Hampshire State
City
Concord, NH
CNN

Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiancé, has been missing for a week. Here's why it's been so hard to find him

(CNN) — Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito, has been missing for almost a week. His disappearance comes after he and Petito embarked on a cross-country trip in June, only for him to return alone in September. The search for Petito has made national headlines with daily developments, and Laundrie's disappearance has only added to the confusion.
NORTH PORT, FL
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Granite State#Art Exhibit#Oil Paintings

Comments / 0

Community Policy