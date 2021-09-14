CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook to buy $100 million worth of unpaid invoices from 30,000 small businesses owned by women and minorities

Cover picture for the articleFacebook this week announced a $100 million commitment to a program that supports small businesses owned by women and minorities by buying up their outstanding invoices. By buying up outstanding invoices, the Facebook Invoice Fast Track program puts money in the hands of small businesses that would have otherwise had to wait weeks if not months to get paid by their customers.

