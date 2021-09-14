Facebook to buy $100 million worth of unpaid invoices from 30,000 small businesses owned by women and minorities

The startup "Horus Marketing LLC" is a digital marketing company that aims to help small and minority owned businesses fulfill their potential at an affordable rate. Morgan Johnson, a Missouri native saw an issue with current marketing companies. "They were always so vague about what they could do for you and the majority of the time they failed to touch base with you. The few that did would charge an arm and a leg for their services. I thought ‘How could a small business even afford this type of work?’”. Instead of a consultation-based approach, Horus will have set prices and packages on their list of services that small business owners could afford and take advantage of. "C.E.O. Interactives", a Las Vegas based advertising company, has the same mindset which lead to a partnership between these two.

