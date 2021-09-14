K.J. Hamler joining Broncos' three-wide sets

(CBS4) – “Jerry, he’s a great player and he means a lot to this team,” Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said. Jerry Jeudy of the Denver Broncos is carted off the field with a injury against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/Getty Images) With Jerry Jeudy out, the Broncos depth is already being tested. But if there is one area where this team can rely on depth, it’s at receiver. “All of those guys are capable of making plays and they’re here for a reason. You talk about last week with (Courtland Sutton) coming up...

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO