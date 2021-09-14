CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
K.J. Hamler joining Broncos' three-wide sets

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler will join Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick in three-wide sets with Jerry Jeudy (ankle) sidelined. Jeudy will miss at least the next three games after the Broncos placed him on injured reserve Tuesday. Hamler ran 20 pass routes in Week 1 and caught 3 passes on 4 targets for 41 yards. He averaged 12.7 yards per catch as a rookie and added 40 yards on the ground. The Broncos face a Jacksonville Jaguars defense in Week 2 that gave up 132 yards to Brandin Cooks and allowed Tyrod Taylor to throw for 291 yards and 2 touchdowns.

