State preps for flu season; local COVID-19 update

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging North Carolinians to get vaccinated against influenza as the state enters flu season. “COVID-19 is still here, still sending North Carolinians to the hospital with severe illness and still causing deaths. As flu season begins, we all need to do what we can to be as healthy as possible,” said Dr. Elizabeth Tilson, NCDHHS State Health Director and Chief Medical Officer. “It is critically important to get your flu vaccine and your COVID-19 vaccine. Flu can be a serious and sometimes deadly disease. Getting vaccinated can prevent you from getting ill and keep you from needing a hospital bed.”