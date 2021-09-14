University of Utah offering weekly COVID-19 tests to families of students and employees
The University of Utah is offering free, weekly asymptomatic COVID-19 testing to immediate family and household members of university staff, students and faculty. “We’re starting to see more breakthrough cases, often in asymptomatic individuals who are fully immunized but still positive. Testing remains an effective way to limit spread to the elderly, the immunocompromised and unvaccinated children,” Cameron Wright, program manager for campus COVID-19 testing, said in a statement.www.deseret.com
