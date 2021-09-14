CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

University of Utah offering weekly COVID-19 tests to families of students and employees

By Marjorie Cortez
 6 days ago
The University of Utah is offering free, weekly asymptomatic COVID-19 testing to immediate family and household members of university staff, students and faculty. “We’re starting to see more breakthrough cases, often in asymptomatic individuals who are fully immunized but still positive. Testing remains an effective way to limit spread to the elderly, the immunocompromised and unvaccinated children,” Cameron Wright, program manager for campus COVID-19 testing, said in a statement.

Mental health is a surging problem amid COVID-19, especially for kids. What’s Utah doing to meet the need?

Long before COVID-19, Utah schools reported that the need for mental health services was far outstripping the supply. Then came the pandemic, which has contributed to an exponential increase in needs and referrals to community mental health agencies. Meanwhile, community and private mental health care providers have been dealing with an onslaught of demand for services by the adult population, whose care needs were exposed or worsened due to isolation forced by the pandemic.
