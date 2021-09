The Houston Texans forgot that they’re playing to win after declining neutral zone infraction penalty at 4th & 1. As if the Houston Texans don’t have enough of a challenge today taking on the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, they forgot that they’re supposed to actually try to win the game. After the Texans gained 14 yards on 3rd & 15, the Browns were hit with an offsides flag and at 4th & 1 Houston declined the penalty.. and punted?

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO