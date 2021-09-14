Aligner war begins? This Chilean startup Wizz seeks to consolidate in the Mexican market with low cost invisible orthodontics

As a way of celebration and recognition for the women and men who bet on formality and who through their companies generate more than 70% of the formal jobs in the country, the development of innovative projects, the attraction of investment and economic competitiveness of Mexico, the Association of Entrepreneurs of Mexico (ASEM) will hold the fourth edition of its Entrepreneurs Summit, on September 29 and 30, which will be free with registration at cumbre.asem.mx .

