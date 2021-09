Ready to give marriage another go? Christina Haack did nothing to quell rumors that she is engaged to boyfriend Joshua Hall when she stepped out wearing a diamond ring. The Flip or Flop star, 38, was spotted with what appeared to be an engagement ring on her left hand in photos published by Page Six on Wednesday, September 15. In the pictures, taken earlier this week, the couple stood on a balcony in San Diego, and Haack rested her arm on the ledge, making the piece of jewelry more visible.

