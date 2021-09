With a series of new trailers unloaded over the course of the last few weeks, “Yellowstone” has its enormous fan base amped for a new season. In the third season of “Yellowstone,” we are introduced to Roarke Morris, played wonderfully by veteran actor Josh Holloway. You might recognize Holloway from his starring roles in “Lost” and “Colony” among other shows he’s been in. We first meet Roarke in the third season as he is fly fishing near the Dutton family property. After an awkward conversation with Beth Dutton, it becomes immediately clear that Roarke is in Montana for one thing — Yellowstone Ranch.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO