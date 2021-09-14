CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tori Spelling’s Kids: Meet Her 5 Children From Oldest to Youngest

By Nicole Edenedo
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 6 days ago
Tori Spelling with her family. (Stewart Cook/Shutterstock) Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Tori Spelling was born to be a mother and it just so happens that she got to be one five times over during her marriage to Dean McDermott. Meet the family!

Tori Spelling has seen it all in her 15-year marriage to actor Dean McDermott: whirlwind romance, heartbreak, health scares and financial troubles. But despite the ups and downs that come with any marriage, Tori and Dean have always been able to be on the exact same page about one thing: their five adorable children. No matter what the couple is going through, their kids come first. And as we’ve seen from countless social media tributes over the years, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star and Dean shower their kids with love and affection.

Tori and Dean first met in July 2005 while filming a Lifetime movie in Dean’s native Canada. Although they were both married to different people when they met, the two got hitched in May 2006 and wasted no time starting a family soon after. Even though the pair have hit a rough patch in recent years after a decade of marriage, it hasn’t slowed either one of them down in cheering on their kids as they grow up before their very eyes. Tori is well-known for being an involved mom, one who soaks up every minute she has with her little tykes and brings them with her wherever she goes for as long as she can. So let’s meet the kids!

Liam Aaron McDermott

Liam Aaron McDermott was born on March 13, 2007, nearly a year after his parents said “I do.” Tori’s been open about her 14-year old son’s bout with bullying in school, opening up about the painful experience in a lengthy Instagram post on February 23, 2020. Despite the emotional turmoil Tori said Liam went through in school, the 48-year old actress defended her son like any mother would and highlighted his brightest traits. “Liam, my 1st born, is a fiesty funny guy. 2 thumbs up in this pic at 2 years old,” she began, singing his praises. “He is a hilarious, smart, outgoing, and a creative kind guy!”

Stella Doreen McDermott

Born on June 9, 2008, Stella Doreen McDermott is Tori’s second-oldest child and her first girl. The vivacious 13-year old is growing up fast, but not so much so that she can’t make time for her mom. Whether it’s sitting down for high tea at historic hotels to celebrate Canada Day, or just having a girls day with her mom and younger sister, Stella is turning into quite the young lady as she makes her way through middle school. “I had High Tea here with my mom 20 years ago and now got to share this amazing experience today with my oldest daughter @stylishslimebystella. Unbelievable…,” Tori gushed in an Instagram post in July 2019.

Hattie Margaret McDermott

Younger sister to Stella and Liam is Hattie Margaret McDermott, born on October 10, 2011. Even though Hattie is technically the middle child, this kid is a regular stand-out in the Spelling-McDermott clan. Tori has shared tons of photos of the unbreakable sisterly bond between Hattie and Stella – and it’s a bond Tori hopes never changes. “These 2! Fate made them sisters but love made them friends…It’s National Sisters Day and I couldn’t be more proud of my two girls Stella and Hattie. I (sic) their bond. It’s so special and so fun to watch them get closer and closer as they grow and experience life,” Tori captioned an August 2018 Instagram post, followed by a hashtag for “soul sisters.”

Finn Davey McDermott

Tori faced her biggest health concerns with the arrival of her fourth child, Finn Davey McDermott, on August 30, 2012. Finn was born within a year of Tori delivering Hattie. Complications with her pregnancy almost put Tori’s and Finn’s lives at risk. But together, the two fought to be in this world and have been bonded ever since. Now nine years old, Finn proves everyday that nothing can stop him as he’s grown up to be a warm, loving and “magical” son to Tori. “Everyone knows our journey together. He’s my miracle baby. We fought together for survival and he’s my warrior,” Finn’s proud mama said in a birthday tribute in 2021.

Beau Dean McDermott

Last but certainly not least is Tori’s baby boy Beau Dean McDermott who was born on March 2, 2017. The youngest of Tori’s children is four years old today but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a mind of his own. Just this year on April 14, Tori posted about the parenting woes of potty training toddlers in a spoof video, but somehow the joke ended up on her. All over her, in fact. But when you’re the youngest in any family, it’s easy to get away with a little more. And since Beau is so young, he and Tori are always out and about together enjoying their mother-son bonding time. “He is such a beautiful and special soul,” Tori said in a post for Beau’s third birthday in 2020. “So proud to be your mama Beau Beau Bear. You are a ray of utter sunshine in everyone’s life. So incredibly intuitive, empathetic, kind, funny, smart , stoic, vibrant, happy, and loving! Being a mom is not a rite of passage it’s a privilege.”

Comments / 5

 

