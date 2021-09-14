Geoff McFetridge Presents “Sleeping Shapes” at Half Gallery

The Santa Monica College (SMC) Pete & Susan Barrett Art Gallery has stepped outside its walls to launch Pop up on the Promenade, a program to place artwork created by SMC students and faculty in vacant storefronts along the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica. The art installations are temporary and will stay up for a short period of time — usually just a few weeks — determined by when the location is vacated by one tenant and when it will be occupied by a new tenant. The exhibitions contribute an aesthetic element to the popular walk street, give artists a place to show their work, and help attract passersby to look in shop windows, a benefit to local merchants.

