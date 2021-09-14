Geoff McFetridge Presents “Sleeping Shapes” at Half Gallery

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The artists featured in "The Black Index" - Dennis Delgado, Alicia Henry, Kenyatta A.C. Hinkle, Titus Kaphar, Whitfield Lovell, and Lava Thomas - build upon the tradition of Black self-representation as an antidote to colonialist images. Using drawing, performance, printmaking, sculpture, and digital technology to transform the recorded image, these artists question our reliance on photography as a privileged source for documentary objectivity and understanding. Their works offer an alternative practice - a Black index - that still serves as a finding aid for information about Black subjects, but also challenges viewers’ desire for classification.
