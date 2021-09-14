CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Privatisation will secure UK Channel 4’s future, minister to say

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Channel 4, Britain’s publicly owned but commercially funded broadcaster, will be able to access more money to compete with streaming giants Amazon and Netflix under private ownership, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden will say on Wednesday. Britain’s government said in June https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/british-government-plans-sale-broadcaster-channel-4-2021-06-22 it was planning to sell the...

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UK government holds emergency talks to bolster energy firms

Britain's business secretary will hold emergency talks with industry leaders and consumer groups Monday as the U.K. government looks for ways to support energy companies threatened by soaring natural gas prices. Kwasi Kwarteng said late Sunday that Britain’s energy regulator would ensure gas and electricity keeps flowing to customers if their energy supplier fails. If necessary, the government will appoint a special administrator to ensure supplies until a company can be rescued or its customers moved to new suppliers, he said.Four small energy companies have failed in recent weeks because of the sudden increase in gas prices worldwide. Wholesale...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wincountry.com

Santander in talks with over 200 Portugal staff hit by job cuts – source

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s Santander is in negotiations with about 210 employees in Portugal as part of a wider cost-cutting plan that affects 11% of its workforce there, a source with knowledge of the matter said. Hit by the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, ultra-low interest rates in the euro...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Uk Channel 4#Reuters#Culture#Itv#Guardian#British#Ernst Young
The Guardian

EU tactics contributed to UK’s hardline stance, says former May aide

The EU is partly responsible for the Brexit minister David Frost’s aggressive negotiation tactics on the Northern Ireland protocol, Theresa May’s former special adviser on Europe has said. Raoul Ruparel said Brussels’ refusal to give May concessions on the protocol, only to subsequently agree a deal with Boris Johnson, “feeds...
POLITICS
kdal610.com

UK seeks to break down digital trade barriers, says minister

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will look to break down digital trade barriers to help its businesses export their services, the country’s newly appointed trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan will say on Monday. Britain’s Department for International Trade last week published a report seeking to predict trends in global trade out to...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
BBC

UK security planning loose and lacks oversight, MPs and peers say

The government's planning for national security risks is "unstructured and lacking in central oversight and accountability", a committee has said. The Joint Committee on National Security Strategy said the pandemic and the fall of Afghanistan showed "serious weaknesses" in the current system. The MPs and peers criticised changes that mean...
POLITICS
The Independent

Travel industry relief mixed with fury after government eases rules

The travel industry has responded with relief to the easing of the UK’s government rules on international journeys.But there is fury about the delay in the announcement by the the transport secretary, Grant Shapps – partly because many feel travel abroad should have been liberalised months ago, and partly due to the manner of communicating the government’s decision.In a tweet just before 5pm on Friday, the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, announced that the testing regime for returning British travellers would be eased – with the “test to fly” ditched for people who are fully vaccinated. In addition, the...
WORLD
Variety

Audience Confidence Deepest Concern for U.K. Cinemas in Uncertain Post-Pandemic World, Survey Finds

Audience confidence and increasing audiences are both venues’ deepest concern and greatest priority over the next one to three years, a survey has found. A new survey from the U.K.’s Independent Cinema Office on the continuing impact of COVID-19 across the independent cinema sector has revealed a state of uncertainty, with the deepest concern of 81% of those surveyed being audience confidence, while 87% said that their highest priority would be increasing audiences over the next one-three years, particularly those under the age of 30. The survey was completed in late August by 133 respondents from independent cinemas, including chain, charity,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wincountry.com

Column: Pound hesitates in face of early BoE hike

LONDON (Reuters) – Although markets have become increasingly aggressive in pricing a UK interest rate rise as soon as next May – several months at least before the United States or euro zone – sterling seems reluctant to follow. Bank of England policymakers meet next week and, according to governor...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Dutch PM Not Proposing New EU-UK Security Deal, EU Says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Media reports of a possible security agreement between the European Union and Britain to be offered by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte are untrue, the European Commission said on Friday. The Times of London said in an article published on Friday that Rutte, during a meeting with his...
POLITICS
wincountry.com

Britain acted in opportunistic manner over U.S.-Australia deal -French source

PARIS (Reuters) – The United Kingdom acted in an opportunistic manner in the deal struck between the United States and Australia which ended a $40 billion submarine contract deal between Canberra and Paris, a French diplomatic source said on Friday. “The UK accompanied this operation opportunistically,” the French diplomatic source...
AUSTRALIA
wincountry.com

Lloyd’s of London wants third of market’s new hires to be ethnic minorities

LONDON (Reuters) – Lloyd’s of London wants the commercial insurance market to recruit a third of its workforce from ethnic minorities, it said on Friday, as it attempts to improve diversity. Nearly 50,000 staff are employed in Lloyd’s underwriting and broking firms, which arrange specialist risks from oil rigs to...
BUSINESS
wincountry.com

England’s COVID R number unchanged at 0.9-1.1

LONDON (Reuters) – England’s COVID-19 weekly reproduction “R” number was unchanged between 0.9 and 1.1, government estimates showed on Friday. An R number between 0.9 and 1.1 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 9 and 11 other people. The estimated daily growth of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wincountry.com

Britain mulls easing COVID-19 travel rules for England

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will on Friday consider easing England’s COVID-19 rules for international travel after the travel industry complained that a myriad of onerous rules and red tape were hobbling airlines, holiday and tourism companies. In a bid to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Britain has a...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy